Adrien Rabiot remains on the market having left Juventus at the end of his contract and is currently mulling over his options.

Manchester United are in the running amid slight concerns after their start to their season that Manuel Ugarte may not be able to solve their midfield problems alone.

Rabiot would clearly improve their squad and quite possibly Erik ten Hag’s starting XI were he to make the switch to Old Trafford, and United have had some free transfer hits in the Premier League era, along with some stinkers, many of them goalkeepers.

We’ve ranked all 13 of them from worst to best.

Here’s the list of players currently available on a free transfer, by the way.

13) Massimo Taibi (Venezia, September 1999)

Produced one of the most memorable moments from any goalkeeper in Premier League history, allowing Matt Le Tessier’s shot to squeeze between his legs before checking his studs. Sir Alex pretty quickly realised Taibi was not a suitable replacement for Peter Schmeichel after conceding 11 goals in the opening four games of the 1999/2000 season; it only took him another six years to sign Edwin van der Sar.

12) Liam Miller (Celtic, July 2004)

His arrival went somewhat under the radar as a certain Wayne Rooney joined at the same time and the midfielder made just nine Premier League appearances across a couple of seasons before a move to Leeds.

11) Mark Bosnich (Aston Villa, July 1999)

The cheapest man in football having never moved for a transfer fee in his career, and also – according to Paul Scholes – the worst ever Manchester United signing. “He couldn’t kick a football,” says Scholes.

10) Tom Heaton (Aston Villa, July 2021)

Every club needs a third goalkeeper and we have a sneaking suspicion Heaton’s been having a lovely time. Three appearances in three years. No goals conceded. Perfect.

9) Michael Owen (Newcastle, July 2009)

Worth signing him if only for that most Fergie-time of all Fergie-time goals in the 4-3 derby win over Manchester City. He barely featured otherwise through injury.

8) Raimond van der Gouw (Vitesse, July 1996)

27 clean sheets in 60 games isn’t half bad and Van der Gouw was a perfectly reasonable back-up for Schmeichel, though never had quite the main character energy required to be No.1 when he left.

7) Jonny Evans (Leicester, July 2023)

Initially invited simply to train with Manchester United having been released by Leicester, Evans ended up starting 15 games for United last term, eight years on from leaving the club for West Brom, and barely put a foot wrong at the age of 36.

6) Sergio Romero (Sampdoria, July 2015)

He won 31 caps for Argentina in a six-year spell at Manchester United, during which time he made 61 appearances for the Red Devils; just seven in the Premier League.

5) Kieran Richardson (West Ham, July 2001)

Played a bit-part role at United for five seasons, winning a couple of Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup. Got eight England caps in that time, which probably says more about the Three Lions during that time than providing testament to Richardson’s ability. Still, useful footballer.

4) Christian Eriksen (Brentford, July 2022)

Looked somewhere near his best at times in his first season, with eight Premier League assists from 25 starts to help United to third in the Premier League, but was ill-suited to his role last term, which appeared mainly to involve chasing after opponents running away from him towards Andre Onana’s goal.

3) Edinson Cavani (PSG, October 2020)

Nowhere near as prolific as he was for PSG but got 17 goals in his debut season, more than £64m Rasmus Hojlund (16), and United fans will remember his wonderful chip against Fulham on their return to Old Trafford after Covid with real fondness.

2) Laurent Blanc (Inter Milan, August 2001)

A classy centre-back whom Sir Alex Ferguson had been chasing for years before he eventually arrived at the back end of his career. Blanc has since said he regrets not joining United earlier after retiring at the end of his second season with the club.

1) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (PSG, July 2016)

29 goals and ten assists at a rate of a goal contribution every 103 minutes in a Manchester United shirt. A ridiculous record for a guy arriving in the Premier League at the age of 35.