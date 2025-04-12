These Premier League players are the ten best signings of the season, according to WhoScored ratings. There is no place for Liam Delap and only two ‘Big Six’ players appear.

10) Evanilson (Bournemouth)

Replacing Dominic Solanke was always going to be a tricky task for whoever Bournemouth signed last summer and there were some teething problems in Evanilson’s first months at the club but now we are in April, there is no debate about whether or not the Brazilian has been a good signing.

Top ten of the season might be a stretch but we respect the hustle.

9) Yankuba Minteh (Brighton)

Newcastle United fans were frustrated to see Minteh leave the club last summer with their team crying out for a right winger. The young attacker excelled on loan at Arne Slot’s Feyenoord last season but profit and sustainability rules meant the Magpies were forced to cash in and got £30m for a player they signed for £6m a year earlier.

Some lovely profit and a dodged points deduction later, Newcastle are still in a strong position to qualify for the Champions League.

8) Nikola Milenkovic (Nottingham Forest)

The actual Premier League signing of the season, Serbian centre-back Milenkovic has been crucial in Nottingham Forest’s astonishing success in 2024/25.

His centre-back partnership with Murillo is one of the best in the Premier League and a huge reason why Forest are third in the table.

7) Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur)

We are quite surprised to see Solanke’s name pop up – mainly because he has been injured so often. He meets the minutes played threshold despite his fitness issues and lands in seventh place ahead of Milenkovic, Minteh and Evanilson.

Solanke has a respectable seven goals in 22 league matches this term and has looked pretty decent when available.

6) Dean Huijsen (Bournemouth)

The fact Huijsen is already being linked with every big club in Europe tells us everything we need to know. He is an extremely talented centre-back with a huge future in the game.

Unfortunately for Bournemouth, it is clear that they are a stepping stone for the Spaniard, who could be off after only one season at the Vitality.

5) Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest)

The only club represented twice is Nottingham Forest, while Anderson is the second Newcastle sale in the top ten, which is not ideal for them, even if both were crucial in avoiding a potential points deduction.

Anderson was always highly rated by Newcastle fans, many of whom were sad to see the academy graduate leave, but that was about it really. Fans of other clubs never really thought much of Anderson and a £35m transfer to Forest was questionable at the time. It was a lot of money but the 22-year-old has been a revelation in Nuno Espirito Santo’s midfield.

4) Aaron Wan-Bissaka (West Ham)

The Wan-Bissaka narrative has changed pretty dramatically over the last 12 months. He was previously regarded as nothing more than a defensively sound right-back but he is much more than that and very underrated going forward.

For only £15m, the ex-Manchester United full-back has been an excellent signing for West Ham.

3) Savinho (Manchester City)

The algorithm clearly buys into deep statistics like progressive carries and take-ons. Savinho has a bunch of them but the not the best goal record, scoring only once in the league this term. He does have a respectable ten assists in 25 matches.

2) Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace)

Oliver Glasner brought Lacroix in from German club Wolsburg in July and the Frenchman has filled Joachim Andersen’s boots remarkably well.

No player has as many last-man tackles (5) as Lacroix in the Premier League this season, with his outstanding recovery pace coming in very handy for Palace. He has also made 159 clearances (seventh in PL) and 45 interceptions (sixth).

1) Iliman Ndiaye (Everton)

Everton have absolutely nailed it with the signing of Ndiaye. Their transfer record has been pretty rubbish since David Moyes left with the exception of Richarlison, Jordan Pickford, Romelu Lukaku and a couple of others but over the last couple of seasons, they have become more savvy with the shrewd additions of Idrissa Gana Gueye, James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil and more recently former Sheffield United attacker Ndiaye.

The Senegal international has been Everton’s best player this season and has popped up with some crucial goals, scoring an equaliser from the penalty spot against Real Madrid slayers Arsenal last weekend.

It is not often we praise Everton for making good decisions but snatching Ndiaye for £15m deserves recognition.

