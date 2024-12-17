Manchester United fans were five minutes away from another week of soul-searching before Matheus Nunes did a madness and Amad Diallo did an even bigger madness at the Etihad.

The fear for the Red Devils will be that their good cheer in keeping with the season will dwindle before Christmas arrives with Tottenham in the League Cup on Thursday ahead of a league clash against Bournemouth, but there are plenty of reasons to be cheerful not limited to, but unquestionably highlighted by, the dopamine-hitter of a Manchester derby.

Amad Diallo

Having climaxed as he scored the winner, with more than a slight reddish tint to his punditry spectacles, Gary Neville claimed Amad was “sensational” against Manchester City. Sorry, we’re not having it.

A sensational goal absolutely, but had that not happened we wouldn’t have picked him out as “the only Manchester United player to look like a Manchester United player”, with that honour more likely to have been bestowed on Noussair Mazraoui or one of the three centre-backs.

But the point is, he did score that goal. A wonderful one, in the 90th minute, against Manchester City. It proved a few things: he’s got huge quality – a footballer can’t produce a touch and finish like that without it; he’s got a winning mentality – he wasn’t happy with the point he earned the side through winning the penalty; he’s very fit – that’s quite the lung-busting run to make so late in the game.

It’s a massive moment for him and Amorim, whose decision now isn’t whether to play Amad but where to play him given the 22-year-old’s also managed four assists from right wing-back since the new boss took the reins at Old Trafford. A nice problem to have.

Acknowledging the process

It was telling after the 4-0 win over Everton that Amorim was eager to pump the brakes. He knew that scoreline didn’t tell the story of a game in which United’s performance level was barely better than their opponents’. He knew then and knows now that there is a long way to go – probably longer than he thought when he arrived at the club – and has been at pains to point out just how far United are away from where they want to be.

But he’s in a position to make that point. Erik ten Hag had been there over two years and spent over £600m on his players. Him pointing out how far Manchester United were away from a title challenge was like a child grumbling over the time it’s taking to tidy their bedroom: who’s fault is that, mate?

There is now a top-down acceptance from everyone, fans included, that this isn’t going to be a quick fix.

The Rashford, Garnacho message

This could have gone tits up. Manchester United’s bench won’t have struck fear into Manchester City (if those dead-eyed broken men are even capable of emotion these days) and entirely different adjectives would have been used to describe what is now being billed as a hugely bold and brave decision had they got spanked by their local rivals.

But that jeopardy makes it even more bold and brave, and sends a very clear Be Better Or Else message to Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and the rest of the squad, with his expectations laid out for all to hear after the game when he could have blamed nonsense injuries or given a “my decision” answer without elaborating. which inevitably leads to widespread reports of dressing-room rifts and gets the transfer rumour mill turning.

They weren’t putting in the effort, were subsequently dropped, but will be back if and when they do put in more effort. Simple put excellent management.

Strikers scoring goals

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee had managed just three goals in a combined 21 games under Erik ten Hag this season, to the point where Zirkzee had one foot out of the door having only just arrived in the summer. And already-present doubts over Hojlund’s ability to be The Main Man for Manchester United increased with Viktor Gyokeres offering an enticing alternative given his inextricable links to the incoming manager.

Let’s be absolutely clear, those doubts still remain, but their displays under Amorim have at least offered hope. They’ve got seven goals between them already and it’s 10 so far for central strikers in just seven games under Amorim when we add the three Rashford has scored in that role. While they may well at some point need a goalscorer of Gyokeres’ absurd regularity, it surely won’t be a priority.

Centre-backs

Weird to say that Manchester United’s trio of centre-backs will face far sterner tests than they did against the best goalscorer in world football and arguably the best the Premier League has ever seen, but that’s where Erling Haaland and Manchester City are at right now.

Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez did look good though. The change of system was bound to suit Maguire, who thrived in a three with England, but we’re slightly surprised both by Amorim’s trust in De Ligt – he’s started every game under him so far – and the 25-year-old’s impressive performances.

He never looked comfortable when Julian Nagelsmann experimented with a back three at Bayern Munich and was dropped one game into the 2022 World Cup by Louis van Gaal owing to his fallibility in the same system, but it looks as though he’s at least getting to grips with the system and to life as a Manchester United player.

There was never really any doubt over Martinez, who’s perfect in that left centre-back role, from where he can be aggressive off the ball and use his excellent passing range, as we saw with his delivery for Amad’s goal against City.

Ratcliffe’s ‘unpopular decisions’

We’re not at all convinced by some of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s decisions at Manchester United. From mid-season ticket price increases to Dan Ashworth via revoking Busby Babe privileges and the ‘Wembley of the North’ hokum, the mistakes are wide-ranging and not insignificant in his nine-month stint as co-owner.

But while we don’t have sympathy for Ratcliffe – he’s a ludicrously wealthy tax exile – we understand the predicament he’s in. It’s hard enough for any new owner to make immediate change given profit and sustainability regulations, and most won’t be walking into a club as mismanaged as Manchester United has been under the Glazers.

He could have made different “unpopular decisions” but it’s pretty clear that unpopular decisions needed to be made, and while he may yet prove to be a disaster for Manchester United, the mere fact he recognises the need for “huge change” at the club is a positive.

Bruno Fernandes’ leadership

Roy Keane’s summation of Bruno Fernandes has been the widely held view of the majority up to this point: Talented Boy, But No Leader. The arm-flailing histrionics have been difficult to ignore, even though we quite frequently ask ourselves what the reactions of Keano and other Manchester United legends might have been had they been playing alongside the sub-par teammates Fernandes has had to deal with at Old Trafford. We suspect there would have been a fair amount of moaning from them too.

Even so, there’s no doubt Fernandes’ leadership left plenty to be desired, but he seems to be maturing on the pitch and his comments after the win over Manchester City were particularly impressive. He said he “had to deliver” from the penalty spot after missing a big chance, hailed Amad while attempting to keep his feet on the ground, talking about “expectations” and how he deserved his chance through “working hard”, and then pointedly listed the substitutes as “we count on everyone” before hailing Manuel Ugarte – who’s endured a difficult start at the club – as “outstanding”.

The answers were considered and all brought back to the idea that he and his teammates are all working towards the common goals Amorim has set out for them. Perhaps for the first time at Manchester United, it feels as though Fernandes is the manager’s on-field lieutenant.