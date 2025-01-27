Robbie Savage’s Winners & Losers: Tottenham need a change…
In association with Planet Sport Bet, Robbie Savage will give us his own Winners and Losers from the weekend’s Premier League action…
Robbie was thrilled for one of his old sides this weekend, but the need for change at Tottenham was all too clear in their latest defeat.
Robbie’s winners
My winners this weekend have to be my old club, Leicester .
No Premier League win since December, one draw and seven defeats in a row in their previous eight games but then they go to Spurs and they win 2-1, coming back from a goal down.
It was an incredible performance and I thought they thoroughly deserved the victory – they played some very good football.
It’s a huge relief for Ruud Van Nistelrooy but the most important thing is that they moved outside of the bottom three. With Southampton, Ipswich and Wolves below them, Leicester go on to 17 points. The Foxes, in my opinion, have got the best chance of those four of staying up.
You might argue that the biggest winners this weekend were my winners last weekend: Bournemouth.
What Andoni Iraola is doing there is incredible. The Cherries look so well drilled and so organised, despite injury problems of their own. Everyone is waiting for their luck to run out but their form looks sustainable and there is no reason they won’t be in contention for Europe. Maybe even the top four.
David Moyes celebrated his 700th match as top-flight manager with a massive win at Brighton. Everton were good value for their second consecutive win, with Jordan Pickford rarely troubled, despite the Toffees being down to 10 for the final quarter of an hour.
West Ham only took a point but they could have beaten Villa with a really encouraging performance at Villa Park. Villa looked off-colour, especially in the second half, when the Hammers created several clear-cut chances. Lucas Paqueta was a joy to watch and Graham Potter needs to hope his groin injury isn’t too serious.
Robbie’s losers
We can’t look beyond Tottenham for our main loser this weekend.
The stats don’t look good for Spurs fans. In the Premier League, they have one win in 10 – that came against rock-bottom Southampton. In the last seven, they’ve only taken one point – that was against Wolves – and then they lose at home to Leicester.
Are they even entertaining anymore? Yes, they’ve got so many injuries, but when I watch Spurs now, they don’t entertain me.
At times you have sympathy for them because of the injury list but big Ange desperately needs a turn around. For Spurs to be 15th in the Premier League, sat on 24 points… it’s not good enough. Things need to change and need to change fast.
Similar to Spurs supporters, Arsenal fans were also fuming, despite their win at Wolves. Yes, they had a right to feel aggrieved after Myles Lewis-Skelly red card – why didn’t VAR didn’t correct Michael Oliver’s mistake? That process is the biggest loser here – but the abuse that followed was a disgrace.
Chelsea were the losers in the Cole Palmer derby but the defeat to Manchester City highlighted once more that they need a new goalkeeper – another one! No side can compete at the top end of the table with a goalkeeper who makes the volume of mistakes Robert Sanchez has made this season.
Once again, Southampton caused a few problems for Newcastle but their creativity can’t cope with their defensive frailty. They still have only six points and, selfishly, I’m watching the Saints to see if they take the title of Premier League’s worst-ever side. It is hard to see where they will get the five points they need to at least match the Derby team I played for in 2007-08.
Robbie Savage is a brand ambassador for Planet Sport Bet
🚨 DO NOT MISS THESE FROM F365
👉 Man City debutant joins clumsy and bullied Chelsea players in Premier League Worst XI
👉 Arsenal fans and media must share blame for Michael Oliver death threats