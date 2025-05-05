Luke Shaw, Mohamed Salah and Jack Stephens are in the Premier League Worst XI

Mohamed Salah makes a rare appearance in the Premier League Worst XI and he is joined by two Liverpool teammates after their 3-1 defeat at Chelsea.

As always, match ratings are taken from WhoScored.

GK: Mark Flekken (Brentford) – 4.89

Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken has rescued David Raya and his 5.27 rating from Arsenal’s 2-1 home defeat to Bournemouth.

The man with the most saves in the Premier League this season conceded three and had an error leading to goal, so this particular honour feels well-earned.

One might argue that the sliced launch for Mason Mount’s opener was actually worse than letting Amad Diallo’s late consolation go through him – but the Opta boffins have spoken.

RB: Kenny Tete (Fulham) – 5.96

Beaten 1-0 by Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon, Fulham have two representatives in the worst XI, starting with Dutch right-back Tete.

He’s now started three league games on the spin – two defeats and a last-gasp win at Southampton – and this was not a compelling case to keep him in the side.

Against Villa, the 29-year-old picked up a yellow card, committed three fouls, lost five of his six duels, was dribbled past twice, completed (and attempted) zero dribbles, and even managed to be called offside.

CB: Jarell Quansah (Liverpool) – 4.79

Quansah scored a genuinely hilarious own goal – barely his fault but funny nonetheless. He followed that with a yellow card and, deep into injury-time, conceded the penalty that allowed Cole Palmer to end his 18-game goal drought.

Add in an error leading to a shot, two fouls, and a 33% aerial duel win rate, and this was a rough day at the office.

CB: Jack Stephens (Southampton) – 5.82

Stephens has consistently flown the flag for Southampton in our Premier League Worst XI this season.

He was poor again in the Saints’ 2-0 defeat at Leicester City, coming off at half-time as caretaker manager Simon Rusk adopted a more attacking approach for the second half. It didn’t work.

LB: Luke Shaw (Man Utd) 5.31

We have another unfortunate own goal scorer in our back four. Mikkel Damsgaard’s shot deflected off Shaw, leaving Altay Bayindir helpless in Man Utd‘s 4-3 defeat at Brentford.

It’s lovely to see Shaw back to full fitness and just as Chelsea have done successfully (touch wood) with Reece James, the Red Devils will have to manage his fitness very carefully. Ruben Amorim rotated heavily – as expected – for their inconvenient Premier League match sandwiched between their Europa League semi-final legs against Athletic Bilbao and that gave Shaw the opportunity to make his second league start in a row.

In Man Utd’s sixth consecutive domestic game without a win, Shaw scored an own goal and was hooked at half-time. Not ideal.

DM: Sander Berge (Fulham) – 5.98

For the second week running, Berge is in the worst XI of the weekend. Gulp.

The Norwegian international recorded zero key passes, interceptions or tackles, was booked and committed two fouls.

DM: Sam Morsy (Ipswich) – 6.09

The Ipswich captain is another who has been a regular fixture in this feature, which is hardly surprising given Ipswich’s woes in 2024/25.

He was booked, but at least made a couple of tackles and helped his side avoid defeat. That’s where the bar is.

RW: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 5.96

Fancy seeing you here, Mo.

The best player in the Premier League had an afternoon to forget against his former club. He only registered one shot, failed to complete any of his two dribble attempts, was dispossessed once, missed a big chance and lost possession a total of 18 times.

LW: Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth) – 5.73

Bournemouth might have won at Arsenal, but it’s the Cherries – not the Gunners – who feature here.

Kluivert was poor, and his departure in the 65th minute coincided suspiciously with Bournemouth’s comeback. They equalised two minutes later and were ahead within ten.

ST: Ross Stewart (Southampton) – 5.90

Stewart was also substituted at half-time in Southampton’s defeat at the King Power. He only recorded six touches, won one of his three aerial duels and committed one foul.

ST: Diogo Jota (Liverpool) – 5.82

Liverpool’s hangover was real, and Arne Slot’s rotation didn’t help.

Jota was hooked after 58 minutes, having failed to register a shot, committed four fouls, attempted five passes, and touched the ball only 14 times.

