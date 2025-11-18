Sunday night was all about Troy Parrott and the Republic of Ireland, while Tuesday evening had the chance to be Scotland‘s evening…

Heading into this international break, all of the home nations remained in contention for the World Cup. England automatically qualified for the major tournament as group winners last month, while Northern Ireland have sealed a spot in Pot 4 of the play-offs due to their performances at the UEFA Nations League.

On Sunday, the Republic of Ireland joined Northern Ireland in the play-offs, beating Portugal and Hungary in their final two group matches to seal a spot in Pot 3 of the play-offs as group runners-up. Find out how all of that unfolded here…

On Tuesday, the focus turned to Scotland and Wales.

Scotland had a one-game shootout for automatic World Cup qualification against Denmark at Hampden Park, with only a win enough for Steve Clarke’s side to snatch first place. Denmark, meanwhile, needed a draw to win the group and condemn their rivals to a place in Pot 2 in the play-offs.

For those unaware of how the new World Cup play-off system works, you are not alone. It goes like this…

16 European teams are divided into four pots, with 12 World Cup qualifying runners-up in the top three pots and the final four places going to teams that performed well at the UEFA Nations League.

FIFA’s world rankings are used to determine which of the first three pots each of the runners-up is in, with the top eight being seeded and the remaining teams unseeded.

The seeded teams would be awarded a home tie against an unseeded team in March’s one-game semi-finals (Pot 1 vs Pot 4 and Pot 2 vs Pot 3) before the last four European qualifiers for the World Cup are settled by four finals. The draw for the next phase is taking place on Thursday, November 20.

Simple, isn’t it?

Unsurprisingly, Scotland were desperate to avoid that messy qualification route, and there was a special atmosphere at Hampden Park; Denmark were eaten alive in the opening 15 minutes.

Scotland were immediately on the front foot as they pinned back their opponents and Scott McTominay broke the deadlock most spectacularly inside the opening five minutes…

FC Bournemouth star Ben Gannon-Doak, who left Liverpool in the summer, was a real danger man in the early going for Scotland as he caused Manchester United’s Patrick Dorgu a headache with his pace and positivity.

Gannon-Doak assisted McTominay for his goal, but it was Napoli’s cult hero who did most of the work as he sensationally netted into the bottom corner past Kasper Schmeichel with a bicycle kick with the game’s first shot on target.

Denmark recovered pretty well after going behind, as Rasmus Hojlund had a goal ruled out for pushing Aaron Hickey before finding the net and had other sights at goal.

Doak had to be withdrawn after 18 minutes as he seemingly pulled his hamstring. This dampened Scotland’s spirits for a stretch as the Denmark pressure mounted, though the hosts held firm to maintain their priceless lead at half-time.

Scotland were deservedly pegged back in the 57th minute, though. Following a long VAR check, Liverpool’s Andy Robertson was adjudged to have fouled Gustav Isaksen inside the penalty area and Rasmus Hojlund clinically converted from the spot.

Clarke’s side were given fresh hope moments later as ex-Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen was shown a second yellow card, but they got to the 75th minute with McTominay’s goal as their only shot of the game.

At that point, Scotland were starting to lose hope, but they took inspiration from Parrott’s heroics in a bonkers end to their group campaign.

Lawrence Shankland converted from Lewis Ferguson’s corner to make it 2-1, but Dorgu threatened to break their hopes by pegging them back moments later.

However, this only inspired Scotland to push on, as they were the aggressors in the final minutes and got their reward.

In six minutes of stoppage time, Kieran Tierney curled home a delicious finish from outside the penalty area to put Scotland on the brink, before Kenny McLean’s audaciously lobbed Schmeichel from the halfway line in the final seconds of the match to put the cherry on the cake.

You’ll struggle to find three better goals scored by a team in a single match as Scotland booked their place at the World Cup for the first time since 1998 in the most nerve-wracking but best way possible…

THIS is how Scotland qualify for a World Cup. Take a bow, Kenny McLean. #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/b9OB6FVbFR — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) November 18, 2025

As for Wales, they were also guaranteed a play-off place at the very least ahead of Tuesday’s matches as their Nations League campaign secured their spot.

But Craig Bellamy’s side were hoping for more, with a win at home against North Macedonia needed to steal second place from Tuesday’s opponents and a home semi-final in the play-offs.

Wales even had a slim chance of winning their group and qualifying automatically, though they needed to win and hope that Belgium lost to Liechtenstein, which was never going to happen.

Belgium did get over the line by beating Liechtenstein 7-0, while Wales also hit their opponents for seven in their final group match.

Wales produced a clinical performance to seal second place with a 7-1 win via a hat-trick by Harry Wilson, while David Broks, Brennan Johnson, Daniel James and Nathan Broadhead also scored.

Therefore, Wales will face the Republic of Ireland, Albania, Kosovo or Bosnia-Herzegovina from Pot 3 in the semi-finals in March, while Ireland will come up against Wales, Slovakia, Poland or Czechia from Pot 2. As a neutral, here’s hoping it’s an all-home nation tie.

As for Pot 4 Northern Ireland, they will face either Italy, Turkey, Ukraine, or Denmark from Pot 1 in the semi-finals.