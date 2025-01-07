Well, that was much more like it from Manchester United...

After a miserable first month in the Old Trafford dugout, Ruben Amorim (and his struggling squad) benefited from a few back-to-back training days as they were unrecognisable at Anfield compared to their dire showing against Newcastle United on Monday night.

The 2-0 scoreline against Newcastle flattered Man Utd and the straight-talking Amorim did not mince his words to the press afterwards, claiming some of his squad are “afraid and anxious” as their shock relegation fears intensified.

Had Man Utd arrived at Anfield with this mindset, they could have been eaten alive by the best team in the Premier League in the hotbed of an intimidating Anfield atmosphere en route to a four-plus goal defeat.

But it appears the pre-match talk surrounding Man Utd’s demise spread into Liverpool’s dressing room; Arne Slot’s massively sub-par players seemingly took a one-sided win for granted, enabling the resurgent visitors to capitalise.

Man Utd’s raised confidence was clear from minute one as they won the midfield battle, were assertive in defence and more threatening in attack – which came via the latest exposé of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

United’s performance in the 2-2 draw (which could have easily been a win) was easily their best of the season and it was more aligned with what the demanding Amorim wants than the embarrassing mess that’s been served up in most of the head coach’s 12 matches.

Amorim was “mad” and Bruno Fernandes was “upset” that this performance level had not been previously seen, so there’s no going back as this Anfield high needs to become the norm, but it’s hard to believe this will happen as United’s ever-underdelivering squad often fail to build on these fleeting showings.

The Liverpool draw has at least provided Man Utd supporters with a blueprint for success under Amorim as certain stars thrive while others falter. Here are six things to be expected as the Red Devils take shape under their new head coach…

Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo as the starting midfielders

When Man Utd bought Ugarte in the summer, it felt inevitable that he and Mainoo would become their starting central midfielders.



This has taken longer than expected as Mainoo has seemingly suffered from burn-out following his immense breakout season and Ugarte gradually settled into Premier League life, but United’s wait paid off on Sunday as the sparkling midfield pair dominated their Liverpool counterparts.

While Alexis Mac Allister was arguably Liverpool’s best player, Mainoo and Ugarte made Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones look pretty ordinary.

It remains the case that Amorim needs signings in several positions to turn United into Premier League title contenders, but the central midfield area is locked down for many years to come with Mainoo and Ugarte.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen leaving

The performances of Mainoo and Ugarte also hammered another nail into Casemiro and Eriksen’s coffin at Man Utd as they near the exit door.

The two leggy midfielders were hung out to dry by Amorim against Newcastle and they unsurprisingly floundered against Eddie Howe’s energetic side on the large Old Trafford turf; it’s night and day when you compare this pair to Mainoo and Ugarte against Liverpool.

The ill-considered Casemiro transfer was one of Erik ten Hag’s biggest failures and it reinforced the view that a team of United’s grandeur need a recruitment team of the ‘best in class’ so they don’t lean on a head coach signing players suited to him more than the club.

The free-spending Saudi Pro League are reportedly willing to spare United’s blushes, while Eriksen – whose transfer has been much less of a disaster – still needs to move on when his contract expires in the summer as the time is right to go separate ways.

Harry Maguire > Matthijs de Ligt

The 3-4-3 system benefits Maguire as he previously shone in this system for England under Gareth Southgate and he’s swiftly become a player the head coach is ‘desperate’ to keep.

Maguire’s performance – barring that late miss – justified this stance as he impressively marshalled United’s defence as the central man with Lisandro Martinez and De Ligt on either side.

The England international has showcased immense staying power; he’s point-blank refused to leave even when his situation appeared bleak. This is paying off as his Man Utd future looks brighter than that of De Ligt, who was the weak defensive link against Liverpool.

A pretty disastrous five minutes from De Ligt contributed heavily to Liverpool turning the match around. With “untouchable” Leny Yoro being eased into the fold, the Netherlands international is currently more likely than Maguire to miss out.

Amad Diallo as the star man

The 2024/25 campaign has been flooded with overwhelming negatives for Man Utd, but Diallo has consistently been a highlight as the overwhelming candidate for their in-house Player of the Year award.

Diallo shone before Amorim’s arrival, but he’s been the big winner of this appointment as he’s been equally impressive as a wing-back or No.10 and increasingly looks a great asset for Man Utd.

The 22-year-old has had his deal automatically extended on the same terms until 2026, but the ongoing long-term contract negotiations are richly deserved for a player who has become United’s star man under Amorim.

Joshua Zirkzee leaving

Diallo is the exception, but the attacking department remains a concern for Man Utd, which is not helped by the woeful form of summer signing Zirkzee.

United’s first signing under INEOS (for roughly £34m) has quickly proved a dud as the faltering forward has been exposed as not up to the Premier League task.

It’s been downhill for Zirkzee since he scored on his Premier League debut as his inability to play as a centre-forward (with his lack of pace and poor control) has seen him quickly dismissed as a pointless signing, which leaves United still lacking a suitable alternative to Rasmus Hojlund.

Man Utd signing Zirkzee reeks of INEOS buying the cheap option when far better-suited alternatives could have been acquired instead of kicking the problem down the road. Now, they still need a new striker, while it feels likely that the summer flop will return to Serie A in 2025.

Signing Nuno Mendes

Amorim is likely ruing his low budget this month as he needs to wait until the summer to make significant additions. When this happens, a new left wing-back is expected to top United’s shopping list and Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes – who is rated at £45m on transfermarkt – has reportedly been made their ‘main target’.

Alexander-Arnold made Diogo Dalot look like an attacking revelation, but this is a rarity as him and Noussair Mazraoui are usually limited in the opponents’ half.

United can get away with having one defensive-minded wing-back on the pitch, but their attack is held back when Dalot and Mazraoui are on the field at the same time.

Amorim could do with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia as options on the left, but neither can be relied upon to stay fit and Mendes would be a suitable replacement. While he’s capable defensively, he’s far more comfortable in the attacking half than Dalot and Mazraoui. He’ll also be playing in his natural position, which helps.

Mendes – or another similarly suited alternative – would allow Dalot and Mazraoui to compete for a starting birth on the right (and perhaps offer support to Yoro), while Diallo can play there when the game situation suits. It’s a signing that makes too much sense, so surely INEOS will cotton onto it…