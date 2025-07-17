The game of cat and mouse between Liverpool and Newcastle in their respective bids to have a top quality striker leading the line next season is an unexpected treat.

While Arsenal endlessly dot i’s and cross t’s to secure their own No.9 and we’re forced to write interminable stories over Bryan Mbeumo U-turns and roadblocks as Manchester United bungle his transfer, Newcastle’s bid of £70m for Hugo Ekitike on Monday has lit a fire under Liverpool as the Premier League pair lock horns over the Eintracht Frankfurt star and Alexander Isak in what looks set to be a quick but hugely satisfying transfer saga fraught with the sort of subterfuge we’re very much here for.

As far as we see it, there are six possible outcomes, and we’re delighted to say any one of them would be brilliant/funny.

Ekitike to Newcastle

Our first thought upon hearing that Newcastle had lodged their £70m bid for the 23-year-old, despite the noises coming out of the club that he would be signed to play alongside or in rotation with Isak, was that Eddie Howe and the transfer chiefs were preparing for the worst.

The top two club-record signings both being central strikers when you only play with one feels like a strange use of limited funds when two of your four centre-backs are 33 and another one – with all due respect – is a 31-year-old Jamaal Lascelles.

Having Ekitike and Isak offers a delightful prospect of two up top for those of us praying for a return to the 90s football heyday and we’ll not labour over the distinct possibility of Newcastle being plunged into PSR oblivion by signing Ekitike and keeping Isak ahead of failing to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Ekitike to Newcastle and Isak to Liverpool

The more likely result of Ekitike moving to Newcastle would surely be Isak then jumping ship to Liverpool. Reports suggest he’s not actively pushing for the exit and will be handed a very tidy contract package if he stays, but guys, it’s Liverpool.

They’re the Premier League champions and Isak must recognise his greatly increased chance of winning major trophies while scoring a gazillion goals in that team. We would love to see it, just as we would enjoy Ekitike’s attempt to replicate Isak’s brilliance at St James’ Park.

Ekitike to Liverpool

This is now the clear frontrunner as Big Fab confirmed Liverpool are ‘now advancing’ in their bid to sign Ekitike, who Frankfurt reckon ‘would like to join’ the Reds, because, again, of course he would.

And after a report from The Athletic claiming Newcastle have ‘cooled’ their interest after their initial bid, we can’t help but wonder whether this was always the Magpies’ cunning plan.

They’ve very quickly moved on to Yoane Wissa – which could, by the way, have hilarious repercussions for Manchester United in their bid to land Mbeumo – who will be cheaper than Ekitike and feels like a more suitable backup to Isak rather than a starter frustrated to be playing second fiddle.

Newcastle can’t have held up much hope that a) £70m would be enough for an £86m striker, and b) Ekitike would have accepted their offer with Liverpool known to be interested. Maybe this was all just a ploy to force Liverpool into moving for Ekitike; in the process ensuring all doubt over Isak’s future was dispelled. Genius.

Ekitike to Chelsea

It should perhaps now be Liverpool ‘fearing’ a Chelsea hijack after reports emerged on Wednesday night that Newcastle were being ‘forced to accelerate’ their push for Ekitike as the forward-hungry Blues ‘gave indications’ they could rival the Magpies for his signature.

We should know by now that Chelsea absolutely not needing another striker absolutely does not rule out them buying another one, and in a transfer window which is going very, very well for Liverpool the thought of them being outmuscled in a bid for Ekitike before Newcastle stand firm on Isak offers some much-needed balance ahead of a season Arne Slot’s side are threatening to run away with before it’s even begun.

Ekitike and Isak to Liverpool

Because it’s Liverpool, we can more easily imagine a world in which Ekitike is willing to be an understudy to Isak at Anfield, not least because there’s doubt over the futures of pretty much every other forward at the club other than Mohamed Salah.

But while we wouldn’t put it past the apparently flush Reds to sign Ekitike and then make another approach for Isak, our guess is that approach would be met with the disdain it deserves by Newcastle.

Isak to Liverpool and Ekitike to Chelsea

If we take all bias and club allegiances out of proceedings, this might just be the funniest of all the outcomes. We don’t dislike Newcastle, they just happen to be the screwed rather than screwers in this instance.

There’s no way Newcastle would sanction Isak’s departure without agreeing a deal for Ekitike, but a fax machine malfunction or a late literal swoop of a Chelsea jet into Frankfurt offers a faint glimmer of hope that the Blues cold turn Ekitike’s head at the last while Isak signs his Liverpool contract.