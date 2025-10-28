At this point, it’s pretty fair to say that Liverpool are in a full-blown crisis as their run of four consecutive Premier League losses sets up one of the worst-ever title defences.

There was a premature increase in optimism at Liverpool after the 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League, and they crashed down to earth with an almighty bump on Saturday night.

The 3-2 loss to Brentford was their latest deserved defeat in the Premier League as Arne Slot struggles to come up with answers for his side’s many problems and glaring holes following their £400m summer rebuild.

Liverpool’s statement summer business built a squad littered with attacking talent, but there have been too many changes in a short time as the unbalanced Premier League holders have gone backwards rather than kicking on after winning their 20th title.

Though the underlying quality and huge potential of Liverpool’s squad make it clear that they will eventually come good, there will be some casualties during their rebuild. Seven, to be exact…

Federico Chiesa

Chiesa has actually been one of Liverpool’s few bright sparks this season as the enthusiastic forward has made an impact off the bench and has contributed to vital goals at vital moments.

However, it is clear for all to see that the Italy international is not one of Slot’s favourites as he is not getting the game time that his recent performances deserve.

Chiesa needs to be given credit for sticking it out despite Slot’s selection decisions – he had the easy out of a return to Serie A for more consistent game time in a World Cup year – but it does feel as if he is fighting a losing battle at Anfield.

It’s very unlikely that he will ever become a Liverpool regular starter due to the immense attacking competition in his way, but he will not be short of options after proving himself to be a worthwhile signing for the Reds.

READ: Arne Slot sack calls grow after more ‘poor decisions’ see him ‘found out’



Joe Gomez

Considering how poorly Liverpool have been defending this season, Slot could do worse than lean on Gomez as a safe pair of feet to ease their issues at full-back or centre-back, as his versatility has got the club out of trouble in the past.

But, like with Chiesa, it is evident that Slot doesn’t particularly fancy Gomez, who has admittedly been hampered by injuries during the Dutchman’s spell at Anfield.

The 28-year-old would have likely left the Reds in the summer had they signed Marc Guehi as a move to AC Milan was mentioned, so an exit presumably remains quite likely heading into the New Year as Liverpool look for a more reliable alternative who isn’t quite so injury-prone.

Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool really should be rueing their reticence over signing Guehi before the deadline-day collapse, as they would not be nearly as open in defence with the England international at centre-back.

In Guehi’s absence, Konate has continued at centre-back alongside captain Virgil van Dijk and this once-strong partnership has suddenly become one of the Premier League’s weakest.

The 2024/25 campaign was a breakout season for Konate, but he has massively declined this season and has cost his team on several occasions with his careless play.

Konate may have one eye on a transfer as he is the most valuable footballer who could become a free agent next summer and will likely follow in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s footsteps in joining Real Madrid. They are crying out for an injection of younger centre-backs and the Liverpool star is a standout option with Guehi, though his recent decline may put them off…

MORE LIVERPOOL CRISIS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd still missing Ruben Amorim victory despite being better than Liverpool

👉 Shearer tears into two ‘awful’ Liverpool stars who ‘are all over the place’; Nicol explains why Salah should start

👉 ‘He has to be taken out’ – Neville claims Slot must drop Liverpool signing to stop ‘virus’



Andy Robertson

Robertson is another Liverpool player due to be out of contract at the end of this season, so he is on borrowed time at Anfield.

The Scotland international has already been replaced by summer signing Milos Kerkez, though he really needs to be used more regularly by Slot because the former Bournemouth man has been a liability so far this season.

Kerkez’s erratic approach means Liverpool are even less stable on the left than they were with Robertson as a weak link last season, though the club will be hoping that he can eventually mature to be relied upon in defence and attack.

In the meantime, Slot’s insistence on playing Kerkez into form suggests Robertson has little time left at Liverpool and he will finish his career elsewhere. He sounds very, very frustrated.

Mohamed Salah

Had it not been for Salah, Liverpool would not have won the Premier League last season; he was comfortably their best attacker, with his remarkable solo season earning the 33-year-old a new two-year contract.

At the time, Liverpool’s decision to invest in Salah was easily justified, but it currently appears that they were thinking too short-term when backing the veteran forward, who has declined massively at the start of this season.

Five reasons behind his recent difficulties have been floated, with Alexander-Arnold’s exit and Liverpool’s lack of balance certainly contributing factors to Salah largely being on the periphery this season.

Salah’s inconsequential goal against Brentford, which earned him the record of having the most Premier League goal involvements for one club, proved that his quality remains, but something needs to give with Liverpool’s attack failing to click. He will be the big-name forward to move on as two potential replacements are being considered.

Arne Slot

It still feels too soon to be talking about Slot getting sacked, as he has plenty of credit in the bank after last season’s Premier League triumph, but serious questions need to be asked.

Liverpool’s descent into a crisis leaves Slot under heavy scrutiny for the first time and his response to this adversity has been poor.

Slot had an easy ride in his debut season, due to his and his side’s brilliance, but he’s had a rude awakening this term and has handled criticism poorly by bitterly firing digs at Liverpool’s opposition, who instead have warranted praise for outsmarting the Dutchman.

The Reds boss has also made plenty of baffling decisions regarding team selection, tactics and substitutions, with his panic evident in losing situations as he struggles to come up with answers to make his squad of stars gel together.

It currently looks unlikely that he will be the man to take Liverpool back to the top and FSG are right to be ‘concerned’ as a return for Jurgen Klopp is loosely mooted.

Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk, like Salah, rolled back the years last season as he fully returned to his best after suffering a decline following his ACL injury.

The Dutchman re-established himself as one of the world’s greatest centre-backs as he held Liverpool’s defence together, but his performances, by his standards, have been really poor this term.

Liverpool’s lack of options at centre-back leaves Van Dijk at risk of being exposed further in the coming months, with Guehi standing out as the ideal fit to replace him if they can fend off several European giants to sign him.

READ NEXT: Liverpool in ‘transition season’ as VVD ‘declines into Lovren’; Man Utd ‘hope cannot be allowed to fester’

