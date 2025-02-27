Gabriel and Raheem Sterling have had very different Arsenal careers under Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has spent around £650million as Arsenal manager, which is quite a lot of money for one FA Cup, which was won after signing two players: Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares.

The progress at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta’s management has been fantastic but there is nothing tangible to show for their development on the pitch and spending off of it. Where has the money gone then? We rank all 30 signings made by the Spaniard…

30) Willian (free)

A genuine disaster from start to finish. At least Willian was nice enough to have his contract mutually terminated after a year, helping the club avoid another needlessly expensive pay-off.

29) Raheem Sterling (loan)

Signing Chelsea rejects is Arteta’s favourite pastime and his most recent addition from Arsenal’s London rivals is Sterling, who looks completely finished at the top level.

In the Premier League 100 club by the age of 27, Sterling is a legend but he looks a different player to the player at his peak three years ago.

Hopefully he can turn things around and with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka both out until April, he really needs to with Arsenal a colossal 13 points behind Premier League leaders and champions-elect Liverpool.

28) Alex Runarsson

No offence to the young man, but Runarsson might be the worst goalkeeper in Arsenal’s history.

27) Neto (loan)

Edu Gaspar’s parting gift was Sterling and a back-up goalkeeper unable to play in the Carabao Cup. Great job, buddy.

26) Marquinhos (£2.5m)

Just a really pointless signing, this.

25) Auston Trusty (£1m)

Reason for signing: American.

24) Mathew Ryan (loan)

Not signed to boost the club’s fandom in Australia, Ryan played three times for the Gunners.

23) Matt Turner (£5m)

Another American, but actually signed for football reasons. Turner joined Arsenal as USA No. 1 and was a more unreliable back-up to Aaron Ramsdale than expected.

22) Pablo Mari (£4.5m + £6m loan fee)

Mari was signed because he is left-footed and that is a hill I am prepared to die on.

21) Sambi Lokonga (£15m)

Sambi was a midfielder with a lot of promise, joining Arsenal as a teenager with experience captaining Anderlecht. Still technically an Arsenal player.

20) Fabio Vieira (£33m)

This is a rare big-money misstep from Arteta; Vieira has struggled to adapt to the Premier League but will hopefully benefit from his year on loan back at FC Porto.

19) Cedric Soares (free)

Cedric is a top professional but the fact he was without a club until Sao Paulo signed him at the end of January is probably a sign that he should not have been getting minutes for Premier League and Champions League-chasing Arsenal last season.

18) Nuno Tavares (£7m)

A true enigma of the beautiful game, Tavares can go from looking like a world-beater one game to getting sent off and scoring an own goal the next.

17) Jakub Kiwior (£18m)

Polish defender Kiwior is a nice squad player but he surely won’t settle for that role again next season. And that’s a fair whack of money for a nice squad player.

16) Mikel Merino (£29m)

Potentially Arsenal’s striker for the rest of the season, Merino sold dreams with his brace against Leicester.

15) Riccardo Calafiori (£38m)

Calafiori is the first player here we can say with some level of confidence that they are a good signing. It takes until number four out of 65 to get there in our Manchester United ranking, to be fair.

14) Takehiro Tomiyasu (£15m)

Tomiyasu is a solid full-back, excellent with both feet and good in the air, but those injuries, man…

13) Oleksandr Zinchenko (£32m)

Zinchenko is another injury-prone Arteta signing. His and Gabriel Jesus’ additions shifted things dramatically – for the better – at Arsenal, making them title contenders overnight by bringing their winning mentality from Manchester City in the 2022 summer transfer window.

While Zinchenko’s defensive frailties have been an Achilles’ heel for Arsenal, it is a shame that he has suffered so many niggly injuries because he was very crucial to the team in 2022/23, especially in their build-up play. He is now nowhere near Arteta’s first-choice left-back.

12) Gabriel Jesus (£45m)

Out for the season with another serious knee injury, Jesus was crucial, as already said, when he joined the club from future title rivals City.

Like Zinchenko, his first season was impressive but Jesus never returned to his best after his first knee injury.

11) Thomas Partey (£45m)

The injuries theme continues. Consistency has been an issue for Partey as well.

10) Aaron Ramsdale (£24m)

So many Arsenal fans were furious when Arteta signed Ramsdale, who had just experienced his second successive relegation from the Premier League. What a lot of fans chose to ignore was that he was named player of the year at both Sheffield United and Bournemouth in those campaigns.

He quickly proved everyone wrong and became a key player and fan favourite at the Emirates. However, he was surprisingly replaced by David Raya for the 2023/24 season. That especially hurt considering he played such a crucial part in getting the Gunners back into the Champions League, only to make one appearance in the competition in a dead rubber against PSV.

9) Jurrien Timber (£34m)

Timber missed 99 per cent of his debut season at the club with an ACL injury but has slotted in seamlessly this term, playing left-back, right-back and centre-back. He is a fantastic player and £34m is great business.

8) Kai Havertz (£65m)

The jury is still out on Havertz. He has certainly silenced plenty of his doubters with a decent 29 goals and 12 assists in 85 matches, but the general consensus is that he is not a striker capable of firing Gunners to a Premier League title.

Arteta took a big risk signing Havertz from Chelsea and initially viewed the German as an attacking midfielder before swiftly ending that experiment and lumping him up top, where he has done just fine.

Not signing a new striker in January looked bad when the window closed but looked catastrophically dumb when Havertz tore a hamstring a week later.

7) Jorginho (£10m)

Arsenal fans were furious when Jorginho was brought to the club from Chelsea. He was instantly deemed an aging, unwanted Chelsea player and the Gunners were viewed as doing their rivals another favour. It turns out the Blues were the club handing out a favour.

Jorginho has been a fantastic addition, not only with his calming presence on the pitch but his leadership in the dressing room and on the touchline when ‘warming up’. The Italian is like a secret member of Arteta’s coaching team at times and is bound to reunite with the Spaniard legitimately in that capacity in the future.

6) Leandro Trossard (£22m)

After missing out on top target Mykhaylo Mudryk, Arteta turned his attention to a much cheaper – and better – option in Brighton winger Trossard.

The Belgian has scored some huge goals in two years at Arsenal but has struggled with a role as a regular starter in 2024/25; he is much better coming off the bench as an impact player but injuries have forced Arteta’s hand.

5) David Raya (£27m + £3m loan fee)

The Raya v Ramsdale debate was relentless and annoying, yet it was a very reasonable argument. Ramsdale had been brilliant in the Arsenal goal for two seasons and was replaced out of the blue by Raya, who joined on an initial £3m loan in 2023 and was signed permanently for £27m last summer.

A lot of people thought it was harsh of Arteta to dump Ramsdale but the Spaniard has been vindicated. Raya is the better goalkeeper and is more convincing with the ball at his feet. The question remains: is he so much better that all of the noise has been worth it? His placement here suggests the answer is yes.

4) Benjamin White (£50m)

A fan favourite at the Emirates, White was a centre-back in his first season before being moved to right-back, where he has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

Consistency is a very under-valued attribute and White has it in abundance. Before this season’s lengthy knee injury, availability was another priceless string to the 27-year-old’s bow. That doesn’t take anything away from his durability in recent seasons, mind.

3) Declan Rice (£105m)

Arsenal’s club-record signing, thus Arteta’s most expensive signing, Rice has been a fantastic addition and a rare £70m+ success in the Premier League.

The fact his transfer fee is rarely mentioned tells you everything you need to know. Virgil van Dijk is the only other player in that camp.

2) Gabriel Magalhaes (£27m)

There is a strong case for Gabriel being top here, but he narrowly misses out. He is another whose game has improved significantly under Arteta and his coaching staff. The Brazilian has grown in confidence on the ball and is one of the most commanding centre-backs in Europe; not to mention his goal threat from set-pieces.

What a bargain Gabriel has turned out to be. Stick him up top, Mikel.

1) Martin Odegaard (£30m + £1.5m loan fee)

Another robbery at only £30m, Arsenal captain Odegaard has been off the boil this season but there is no doubting how successful he has been in north London.

