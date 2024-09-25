Sir Jim Ratcliffe wasn’t enthusiastic in his backing of Erik ten Hag in the summer and a mid-season sacking remains likely after Man Utd’s latest slip…

Much of the pre-FC Twente talk centred around Marcus Rashford, while Man Utd are reportedly considering ‘two’ potential replacements for Erik ten Hag amid the perennial sack speculation.

Having scored three goals in two games against Southampton and Barnsley, Rashford was supposedly “rotated” for the visit to Crystal Palace as he missed out on Ten Hag’s starting XI.

This raised a few eyebrows as cynical club legend Paul Scholes claimed Ten Hag’s decision not to start the forward at Selhurst Park was *actually* down to yet another breach of discipline.

Ten Hag went as far as to say claims of this nature were “crazy” and Rashford did the Man Utd boss a favour on Wednesday night; showing no sign of feeling ill effects against Twente as several pundits were made to look pretty foolish.

Rashford’s poor form from last season carried over into the start of this campaign and he was justifiably getting pelters left right and centre before the international break.

While the infuriating early-season international break is a burden for most football fans, Rashford clearly used this time to reset and has given a far better account of himself in recent matches.

This made Ten Hag’s decision to bench him against Palace all the more baffling, especially given how early into the season we are and his side’s inability to edge past Oliver Glaser’s side despite having more than enough chances to claim three points.

READ: Ten Hag sack talk returns with Southgate favourite to be next Man Utd manager



In their Europa League opener, Man Utd were facing an opponent of a similar standard to their post-international break foes in the Premier League. The Dutch outfit – who finished third in the Eredivisie last term – stuck to an increasingly familiar script when a team visits Old Trafford without fear as they played freely when in possession and caused the hosts several issues in the early stages.

The visitors had the best chance in the first quarter of the match. Diogo Dalot dilly-dallied when trying to see the ball out of play and was dispossessed by Bart van Rooij following a corner. He played in a crisp pass to Sam Lammers, who shot narrowly wide as Man Utd were given a big scare.

Man Utd’s start to the match wasn’t terrible, but it was flat and this mood spread around the stadium.

They showed signs of threatening FC Twente in flashes, with their best moments coming through Rashford. He combined well with summer signing Joshua Zirkzee at various moments, while a tricky Amad Diallo gave left-back Anass Salah-Eddine the runaround.

The version of the England international on show against FC Twente was a far cry from the cowering variant booed by his own fans in the 3-0 loss to Liverpool.

Confidence was oozing through Rashford as he upstaged the other 21 players on the Old Trafford pitch with cheeky flicks and powerful runs aplenty.

Surprisingly, Rashford was not in the thick of the action for Man Utd’s opening goal after 35 minutes.

Diogo Dalot drifted centrally when United were in possession and this enabled Christian Eriksen – who was making his fourth straight start after being linked with a summer exit – to roam freely as an extra No.10 with Bruno Fernandes and this tactic was key to them breaking the deadlock, as the Denmark international superbly fired a shot from the edge of the penalty area into the top corner.

Speaking pre-match, Ten Hag called on his players to “kill in the box” after they were shoddy in attack against Palace, but Man Utd did not heed this message.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ten Hag sack? Man Utd ‘seriously consider change’ as ‘two’ potential replacements ‘stand out’

👉 Paul Scholes claims new Man Utd signing is ‘not an upgrade’ on £80m defender

👉 Man Utd rejected Osimhen as one ‘concern’ made Ten Hag ‘sceptical’ amid new Toney revelation

Playing in third gear, the Red Devils allowed the second half to drift with their one-goal advantage and Eriksen’s stunning goal was undone by a huge mistake.

The lax 32-year-old had the ball snatched off him and after Lammers spurned a great chance in the first half, he made no mistake with this attempt as he smashed the ball home past a helpless Andre Onana.

This goal came out of the blue considering the run of play. But it’s hard to say that it was not inevitable as Man Utd let their opponents off the hook as another inferior opponent took advantage of their frailness under Ten Hag.

In the remaining minutes, Man Utd huffed and puffed in search of a winner but that goal did not come as this needlessly proved to be another frustrating match for Ten Hag and his players.

In the summer, co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his new recruitment team were hardly overly enthusiastic when backing Ten Hag, who remained on the tight-rope heading into this season and required a strong start to the season.

Despite having the clear positives of Rashford’s recent upturn form and a promising summer transfer window, Man Utd remain miles away from where Ratcliffe wants them to be and the same mistakes continue to be made by the players and Ten Hag, who will be under immense pressure once again if his side lose or even fail to claim three points at the weekend at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A bullish Ten Hag said the Europa League is a “route into the Champions League”. But if things do not drastically improve, he will be fortunate to still be Man Utd’s head coach as this competition nears its end as the post-sacking appointment of Ruud van Nistelrooy still feels like one of this season’s most likely events.