Morgan Gibbs-White and Alexander Isak could both be on the move this summer.

Two of five Premier League teams look set to be disappointed come 6 o’clock on Sunday as those clubs’ summer transfer plans will depend on Champions League qualification.

We’ve come up with ten players whose futures may well be tied to who finishes in the top five.

Emiliano Martinez

He would have been perfect for Manchester United but they went and f***ed it up in Bilbao on Wednesday, and while Saudi Pro League clubs are ready to slap massive wages on the table for Martinez, we’re not sure the two-time winner and currently holder of the Yashin trophy should be giving up just yet.

Atletico Madrid are also thought to be keen as they look for a replacement for Jan Oblak, but Newcastle have perpetually been sniffing around alternatives to Nick Pope, while Chelsea should definitely be looking for an upgade on Robert Sanchez and Tottenham may consider just how much longer than they can afford Guglielmo Vicario’s lily-livered attempts to catch a football.

Alexander Isak

We’re not sure the claim that Newcastle will let Isak leave no matter what happens because there have been “too many offers” for him quite tracks, but it’s hard to see him staying at St James’ Park if Newcastle fail to qualify. Failing to score against Jordan Pickford on the final day might, in isolation, be enough to cause him to push for the exit even without the knock-on effect of not competing in the Champions League next term.

Liam Delap

Champions League football would be a bold ultimatum from a relegated footballer and there’s been no suggestion Delap has made that demand. But Chelsea and Newcastle may decide to plump for superior targets who do have that stipulation, which suggests United should be cheering them on against Nottingham Forest and Everton respectively, on the assumption they won’t be able to do anything to help against Aston Villa.

Victor Osimhen

We’ve seen conflicting reports over the importance Osimhen places on playing Champions League football – there have been claims that his love of Chelsea would see him make that move no matter what. But again, the Blues’ entry would push them into that bracket of clubs able to offer big transfer fees and higher wages thanks to the influx of cash, although they’re set for a significant windfall through the Club World Cup in any case.

Jamie Gittens

When reports of Gittens’ desire to leave Dortmund first emerged he had been among their best players this season, contributing seven goals and four assists in Nuri Sahin’s failing team.

There’s delightful irony to his departure push being based upon wanting to play Champions League football amid a flop-flop that’s seen Gittens play a very a minor role in their unlikely charge up the table to qualify for Europe’s showcase competition under Niko Kovac in the last three months.

That bit-part contribution in the second half of the season means the Bundesliga side may now consider there to be very little downside to his £45m sale to either Newcastle or Chelsea.

Nico Williams

Chelsea are supposedly keen and suddenly look to be leading a lonely horse race as Barcelona dropped out of the running a few weeks ago and Arsenal incredibly now appear to deem Williams beneath them as they push for Rodrygo from Real Madrid.

It would make little sense for Williams to leave the club he clearly loves that has already qualified for the Champions League for Chelsea should the Blues fail to do so.

Marc Guehi

We had to swallow a laugh at a report claiming Guehi might run down his contract to move to Real Madrid in a year’s time, presumably in the belief that that’s just what happens to all free agents these days.

All of Newcastle, Chelsea and Tottenham are interested, though, and with Europa League football already in the offing should he stay at Crystal Palace, the 24-year-old will want the step up to be on the cards.

Marcus Rashford

We’ve known for a while that his ‘dream’ is Barcelona and sporting director Deco recently confirmed that ‘we like’ him, though immediately followed that ‘transfer boost’ or however else it might be pushed by again insisting that the Catalans’ priority is to keep their very best players and sell those they don’t want amid the financial issues that still plague them.

It might happen, it might not, and with alternative European suitors thin on the ground he may have to slum it with a Premier League qualifier, presumably Aston Villa as we can’t see either Newcastle or Chelsea offering him anything close to his £325,000 per week wage.

Morgan Gibbs-White

Manchester City want him and turning down a move to play under Pep Guardiola would be a questionable decision from Gibbs-White even if an unlikely set of results saw Nottingham Forest qualify for the Champions League and City fail to do so.

But should City decide to move for Tijjani Reijnders or someone else instead, then Forest’s qualification could be vital to him staying at the City Ground amid likely interest from elsewhere.

Hugo Ekitike

He’s forced himself into the list of top striker targets this summer along with Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres and Osimhen after his 15 goals and eight assists helped Frankfurt back into the Champions League.

Liverpool have been linked, as have Chelsea, and reports suggest he’s waiting for Sunday’s results before opening talks with suitors.