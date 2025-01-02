Ruben Amorim is in the troubling position of desperately needing to add to his ailing Manchester United squad in January but having no money to make those changes.

The club needs to buy in order to sell, with loan moves the other avenue the Red Devils are sure to pursue in a bid to turn their season around.

We’ve come up with 10 player moves – six exits and four arrivals – which we reckon is the best Amorim can hope for in the winter window in the hope of avoiding further gut punches in 2025.

Marcus Rashford out

We wonder whether Rashford had a slightly elevated opinion of his appeal when he announced he was keen on a “new challenge”. If he expected a flood of post-bombshell calls to his agent he was alone in thinking that and sorely mistaken. There’s been a lot of water under the bridge and far too few goals and assists since the £100m links with Paris Saint-Germain, when Barcelona would have been making the offers rather than the other way round.

There’s a very decent chance that Manchester United are the problem and not him. Jadon Sancho is having a good go at proving that very case at Chelsea this season. And while there was recent evidence of Sancho’s worth after what he achieved in the Champions League with Borussia Dortmund last term (while there’s been very little from Rashford to hang one’s hat on), there will definitely be managers confident in their ability to reignite the career of a footballer who’s devastating when on song.

Rashford’s refuted reports that he’s ‘stepped up his bid to quit’ Manchester United, perhaps concerned by what it will do to his reputation if he looks to force his exit, fails to find a club in Europe willing or able to sign him and has to stay at the club he clearly can’t wait to leave. Finding a buyer should be a top priority for United too, as he will command a reasonable amount of sweet pure profit, which can presumably be immediately used to sign new players so Sir Jim Ratcliffe doesn’t need to take more toys away from children.

Antony out

We can’t help but laugh when reports still reference the possibility of his £82m transfer ‘rising to £86m’. It’s not going to rise anywhere, is it? What were those add-ons? Please say it was a Ballon d’Or clause.

We can debate whether it was the worst transfer in Premier League history – it would be in anyone’s top three – but there’s little doubt it’s the funniest. The fourth-most expensive in history at the time, which is great, but much, much better because Ajax actually rejected a £76m bid for actual Antony a couple of days before United got the deal over the line, with that rise in cost effectively ruling them out of the running to sign Cody Gakpo. It’s all good stuff.

Real Betis are supposedly interested in a loan where they’ll pay the majority of his £200,000 per week wages, which is about the best United can hope for.

Casemiro out

Incredible that he’s started 10 of United’s 19 Premier League games this season, with the peak of bewilderment reached last time out, when Amorim handed three points on a plate to Newcastle by pairing Casemiro with fellow infirm, once-great midfielder Christian Eriksen.

He doesn’t need this sh*t and is apparently keen on reuniting with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr, which we suspect will be a rather more relaxing experience, and may mean United can receive a half-decent fee.

Christian Eriksen out

There’s no Manchester United player we feel more pity at having to play for Manchester United than Christian Eriksen. The way Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali were popping the ball around him on Monday night was frankly harrowing to watch.

Even Eriksen at his best would have hated playing in that deeper midfield role, and we can’t remember the last time he played a pass worth commenting on or did anything approaching the genius things he used to do with a football because by the time he gets it he’s completely f***ed from the shadows he’s been chasing in the preceding lung-busting minutes.

There is no role suited to him in Amorim’s formation, so please just let him leave now so we can enjoy him doing Eriksen stuff rather than all of the distinctly un-Eriksen stuff he’s been made to do for the last year.

Victor Lindelof out

Frequently accused of Not Quite Being Good Enough For Manchester United, but we would counter that by arguing those accusers have maintained a two-decade old view of what Manchester United were, when what they are is exactly as good as Victor Lindelof.

Newcastle, West Ham and Leicester are all said to be interested in the Sweden international, whose somehow only 30 despite being at Old Trafford forever, and we wouldn’t put it past him being really rather good for whichever club lands him.

Joshua Zirkzee out

The mixture of joy and disbelief at being handed the Man of the Match award after marking his debut with the winner against Fulham makes the fans jeering him off the pitch in defeat to Newcastle all the more depressing. It really does take a special kind of pr*ck to join in with that small-minded attack on your own player.

Those so-called fans should be ashamed of themselves and while we completely understand Zirkzee’s desire to return to Serie A, or at least be anywhere else other than the Premier League, we would take great pleasure in him joining say, West Ham, and thriving in full view of those supporters who castigated him.

Serie A looks much more likely though, with Napoli and Juventus supposedly interested, and there’s a good chance United will recoup some if not all of their £36.5m, as that was something of a bargain buy courtesy of his Bologna release clause.

Andreas Christensen in

We can imagine the crestfallen reactions of Manchester United fans clicking on links tipping a Barcelona star to be the marquee first addition under Amorim and discovering that man is Andreas Christensen. Understandable but a tad unfair.

He’s been injured this season but was more or less a mainstay for Barcelona last term, and an attractive signing in that he can operate both at centre-back and in defensive midfield. Cheap given his contract expires in 2026 (possibly even free as Barca look to trim the wage bill), he has lots of experience, both in the Premier League and in Europe, though with enough left in the tank as a 28-year-old.

Christensen has also crucially played plenty of football in a back three, Amorim’s preference, having come into the Chelsea team after Thomas Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard before playing a key role in their Champions League win. It makes total sense for Amorim to have ‘given the green light’ for his transfer.

Ben Chilwell in

Paraguayan teenager Diego Leon has agreed a £3m move but won’t arrive until the summer, and whether he proves to be a genuine solution to their left-back woes or not, United really need another option in that position now.

Amorim has apparently already fallen into the This Is Manchester United trap with everyone else in believing that Nuno Mendes – one of the best young left-backs in world football – will leave PSG to join a club closer to the relegation zone than European football. It’s good to have Top Targets, but Manchester United may well have to settle for middling or even low targets right now.

Hello, Mr Chilwell. Enzo Maresca doesn’t fancy him, with one possibly explanation for his Chelsea snub being that he is far more suited to playing at left wing-back rather than left-back. Hello, Mr Amorim.

There will be concern over signing another injury-prone England international to cover for Luke Shaw, but we actually quite like the idea of Manchester United with Shaw on the left of a back three and Chilwell raiding down the wing beside him.

Chilwell’s also pretty good at football, y’know. Him not playing is quite a weird reason to dismiss him, given that’s entirely to do with his unsuitability to the Chelsea system, while Amorim’s 3-4-3 is made for him, as he showed under Thomas Tuchel.

Randal Kolo Muani in

Kylian Mbappe’s gone and the poor b*stard still can’t get a game at PSG. He’s started more games for France this season (5) than his club (2), with Marco Asensio of all people usually keeping him out of the team.

United haven’t got the cash to sign him in January but reports suggest PSG would listen to loan offers with an option or obligation to buy. Sounds as though it makes sense for all parties, particularly as Kolo Muani is well versed in Amorim’s 3-4-3 having played in that formation at Frankfurt, both as the central striker and in the two inverted wing positions.

Dani Olmo in

Olmo’s agent says he’s “not considering any option other than Barcelona” and while we’re amused by reports claiming he would prefer not to play football at all for the next six months rather than move on loan to Manchester United, there’s a hint of kicking while down clickbait there and we can’t see the Spain international sitting and watching for half a season in his prime years.

More likely Olmo would rather move to one of the other clubs queuing up to sign him on a temporary basis and there will presumably be a host of them keeping tabs as Barcelona struggle to reach an agreement with La Liga over his registration in the new year.