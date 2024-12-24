2024 has been the year of major armed conflicts in which a convicted felon has been elected to office after an assassination attempt. We’ve seen Drake vs Kendrick, the BRAT phenomenon, a female stalker make waves after a hit on Netflix and a man hump a grave on another streaming platform.

But in the Premier League, this has been the year of World Class players’ demise. Here are ten brilliant footballers who will be glad to see the back of 2024.

Marcus Rashford

We suspect Jamie Carragher won’t be alone in questioning Marcus Rashford’s place in this list along with players more worthy of the World Class tag. That’s the beauty of an entirely subjective and meaningless label though, and the 30-goal season defence is strong enough that Carragher felt it necessary to throw logic and flout the customs of modern football opinion by claiming That’s Actually Not That Good in his bid to prove how overrated Rashford is.

It might be worth him and others considering whether Manchester United are The Problem rather than Rashford as Jadon Sancho thrives for a Premier League rival having escaped Old Trafford, but we can presumably all agree on the need for a “new challenge” while questioning the timing and method of his announcement.

Son Heung-min

We frequently find ourselves thinking about Son during whichever laughable Tottenham collapse we happen to be watching or when Ange Postecoglou asks reporters whether they’re “entertained” or not on the back of a game when the Spurs skipper’s been pegging it around the pitch with the sort of anxiety levels usually reserved for firefighters as they approach a burning building.

A player that’s been all smiles throughout his brilliant nine seasons at Spurs can barely seem to muster the energy for a grin these days, with the Tottenham captain seemingly taking on more than his fair share of the melancholy their results require as his manager shrugs off conceding six goals at home as part of a process none of them seem to have the energy for, let alone a 32-year-old who can finally escape the madness at the end of the season.

Lisandro Martinez

We’re not sure what’s more worrying: Manchester United being terrible or their players not recognising that they’re terrible. “We are playing so well,” Martinez said after losing 3-0 at home to Bournemouth, their eighth defeat of the season and fourth under saviour Ruben Amorim.

Made to look “like a little boy” against Nottingham Forest before being branded “wimpish” for his “appalling” mistake against Tottenham, we’re now more likely to find ‘The Butcher’ selling trinkets and gift cards in a shop smelling overwhelmingly of candles rather the offal of the latest beast he’s slaughtered.

One good game has been preceded and followed by at least two distinctly average ones this year for a player who initially embarrassed Carragher but is now entirely living up to the pundit’s sizest expectation.

Kevin De Bruyne

Incredible that we’ve dared to put a player with the third-most assists in Europe’s top five leagues in 2024 on this list, and while we could make a reasoned argument for that actually being quite sh*t for De Bruyne, his inclusion is more to do with this being the year that his body has given up on him.

Saudi Arabia is calling and unlike so many footballers who have been drawn by the riches, for him it’s now looking like it would make a lot of sense.

In search of conspiracy or further signs that Pep Guardiola is losing his sweet little mind, social media and punditry (one and the same a lot of the time these days) has been awash with the idea that Something Must Have Happened between De Bruyne and his manager, but a simpler and admittedly more boring explanation is that Manchester City are unable to patch up the best playmaker the Premier League has ever seen sufficiently to play more than a few minutes per week.

Kyle Walker

It will never not be funny that Walker decided to launch his ‘You’ll Never Beat Kyle Walker’ podcast in a year in which pretty much everyone has. Perhaps his off-field regimen was previously so finely tuned that the launch of his media career has put him out of kilter, though tabloid reports of his personal life don’t suggest a dead-eyed focus on winning games and titles with Manchester City before this year.

More likely a 34-year-old – who’s become the poster boy for his club’s crushing demise this season – has simply lost several yards of pace, which when you’re Kyle Walker, is pretty much everything.

Reece James

He’s now missed comfortably more games through injury (138) than he’s played in the Premier League for Chelsea (112) and has made just six appearances for the club this year, one of which he got sent off in, with his return to action this season greeted with a slapped wrist by manager Enzo Maresca, who told him he “has to do more”. The poor b*stard.

Ilkay Gundogan

No idea what happened to him at Barcelona (and don’t give a damn as it’s not pertinent in the creation of this list) but if there’s any footballer who looks like he’s “playing in Soccer Aid” right now it’s Ilkay Gundogan.

Gabriel Martinelli

Bukayo Saka’s consistent excellence certainly hasn’t helped Martinelli by comparison, but the Brazilian’s poor form has arguably played just as big a part in us all scoffing at the once widely held opinion that they were players of a similar level.

As Arsenal fans refresh Google searches of ‘Saka injury’ (or just head to the Football365 homepage for an up-to-date account of EVERYTHING that’s going on in the world of football) with many of them eruditely aware that their season rests on the extent of his hamstring problem, similar doubts over the fitness of Martinelli would be met with a shrug from the majority and a thumbs up from some.

Jack Grealish

Michael Owen was very, very upset with the reception Jack Grealish received from Aston Villa fans on Saturday and much like a six-year-old pulling a girl’s pigtails and calling her names, we suspect their jeers and taunts were masking their true feelings for their former captain, whom they would give a kiss and a cuddle to if he returned to Villa Park.

We don’t think there is anyone – not Grealish, not Pep Guardiola, nor anyone who watches and loves football – that wants his stay at the Etihad to be prolonged. Guardiola took the fun out of him to good effect as Grealish played a starring role in their treble-winning season, but now we’re watching a terrible City side falter with Grealish barely playing we can’t help but yearn for the days when he was heralded as one of the Premier League’s most watchable footballers. We want Our Jack back.

Lucas Paqueta

A year that started with widespread links to Manchester City almost too inextricable not to lead to his transfer to the Etihad ends with him fighting for his place in the West Ham team after a string of mediocre performances which have led fans to question whether he’s the same player, or indeed if there’s something else on his mind.

City wisely steered clear of Paqueta in the summer on the back of the playmaker being charged for allegedly getting booked deliberately in four separate Premier League games. Understandably difficult to maintain focus amid the possibility of a ‘life ban’ from football.