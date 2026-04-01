Last summer was really grim for Newcastle United as they were truly put in their box by Big Six sides and endured the prolonged Alexander Isak saga, but the 2025 window could prove the tip of the iceberg ahead of what’s to come in the next few months.

Facing a season without European football and the threat of breaching financial rules, The Telegraph are reporting that the Magpies are ‘open for business’ to balance the books this summer.

The article touts Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Tino Livramento as the most likely players to leave, with Newcastle reportedly looking to recoup around £260m in total on these key assets.

Supposedly, ‘lessons have been learned’ from the Isak situation, but Newcastle should be expecting to have their resolve tested by more than one big star looking for a move this summer, especially with a few of their top talents attracting interest from Premier League and European giants.

Six players in particular seem to have the most interest from elsewhere: Tonali, Gordon, Livramento, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Hall and Nick Woltemade.

It would not be at all surprising if Newcastle end up cashing in on at least half of them to maximise their current value, so we thought we would do PIF the kindness of reassigning these players elsewhere, which the club’s supporters will surely appreciate.

And to make things a tad more interesting, we have self-imposed the rule that these players must be sent to six different clubs. Here we go…

Anthony Gordon to Liverpool

Placing a £100m price tag on Gordon is quite outrageous because his form over the past two seasons is a far cry from the levels he reached in his debut campaign at Newcastle, which almost led to a summer move to Liverpool.

Still, Liverpool are back in the running to sign Gordon as they could sign two wingers after confirming Mohamed Salah’s exit, though the Magpies forward is only one of seven confirmed targets for FSG.

Newcastle will have to reduce their demands for Gordon considerably if it is true that they actively want to get rid of him this summer, but he is exactly what Liverpool are craving; they have sorely lacked a direct speedster since Luis Diaz’s exit.

READ: Manchester United receive questionable ‘transfer boost’ over Tonali – and Spurs are ‘too good for’ De Zerbi



Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal

The Telegraph‘s report stated that Guimaraes is more likely to sign a new contract than leave Newcastle, and all the noise surrounding a possible move to Manchester United felt orchestrated to secure him a better deal at St James’ Park.

Though you could foresee a scenario in which Newcastle turn to offloading Guimaraes after pricing others out, with their negotiating position with the sale of their club captain, who is only under contract until 2028, not as strong as with some teammates.

And instead of Man Utd, long-term admirers Arsenal could be the next destination for Guimaraes. The Gunners seem pretty intent on signing another midfielder this summer, and there will be space for the Brazilian if a key star is “gone” following Max Dowman’s emergence.

Lewis Hall to FC Barcelona

Many scoffed at Newcastle spending £35m to sign Hall from Chelsea, but this has been one of their better investments in recent years. The 21-year-old is regarded as one of the Premier League’s best left-backs after recovering from his injury issues.

Hall does not get as much love as another Newcastle full-back, but clubs are starting to take notice of his performances and he reportedly caught the eye of Barcelona after impressing against the Spanish giants in the Champions League.

There are not many holes to pick in Barcelona’s side, but left-back Alejandro Balde is one player who could be upgraded on, and Hall certainly has the potential to fit that role if Hansi Flick’s side were not so strapped for cash.

READ MORE: Marry Gordon, shag Bruno, avoid Tonali? Newcastle must seize control of Howe’s make-or-break summer



Tino Livramento to Manchester City

Newcastle are really spoiled at full-back, with Livramento alongside Hall as a probable starter for England at this summer’s World Cup.

Livramento was among the very few England players who could hold their head high after the slog of a 1-1 draw against Uruguay, with his display providing further evidence that he is ready to compete at the top level.

The 23-year-old will likely be rewarded with a transfer in the summer and Man City still stand out as a feasible destination after they plotted a move for him last summer. He is certainly an upgrade on Matheus Nunes and The Telegraph says he could leave for £60m, which feels pretty reasonable.

Sandro Tonali to Manchester United

Given all the noise made by his hostile agent in recent months, if a current Newcastle player is going to agitate for a move a la Isak, Tonali is a safe bet.

Newcastle’s reported £100m valuation for Tonali is far more justifiable than for Gordon, but it does mean that he will miss out on a return to Serie A and an intra-Premier League move is his only option.

Thankfully for Tonali, he is still not short of options himself. He is among a host of midfielders on Man Utd’s radar, even if they have one ‘concern’ about the Italy international, to replace Casemiro, and Fabrizio Romano has floated him as a top target for INEOS.

Nick Woltemade to Bayern Munich

Newcastle upset a few people by beating Bayern Munich to sign Woltemade last summer, no-one more so than honorary president Uli Hoeneß, who frequently makes himself look like a prick.

The Magpies did overpay for Woltemade and this is part of the reason they currently find themselves in so much trouble, especially with the 24-year-old’s form dramatically declining since his rapid start to this campaign.

Woltemade is obviously a great talent, but it has become increasingly apparent that he is the wrong profile of forward to be considered a replacement for Isak, and it should come as no surprise that Newcastle are reportedly preparing to sign another striker this summer.

This could lead to Woltemade being sold, with Bayern Munich potentially waiting to capitalise on Newcastle being ‘open’ to sanctioning his exit.

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