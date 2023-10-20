Bellingham joined by England new boy and Spurs defender in Europe’s top 20 Under-21s

Jude Bellingham tops the list, ahead of the new Dybala, the new Koke, a recent England debutant, and 16 other youngsters all catching fire this season.

Here, according to WhoScored ratings, are the top 20 players aged under 21 to have played at least half of their team’s games in Europe’s top five leagues…

20) Abakar Sylla (Strasbourg)

Strasbourg shattered their transfer record to take Sylla, 20, from Club Brugge in the summer, with Chelsea – obviously – also said to have been interested. The Ivorian started the first four Ligue 1 games but has been restricted to nine minutes ever since.

19) Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich)

Seven Bundesliga appearances for Tel but none from the start. The longest the 18-year-old has played in any game so far is 45 minutes, but he has still scored three goals and laid on another.

18) Alejandro Balde (Barcelona)

The Barca left-back was leading the race to win the Golden Boy award – until he angered Taylor Swift fans. Rookie error. Swifties don’t f*** about.

17) Javi Guerra (Valencia)

The 20-year-old midfielder’s form has already sparked interest from Manchester United and Newcastle, prompting Valencia to issue a hand-off warning. “We are fully aware that we have a player with enormous potential for the future and the ability to perform at a good level now,” said Los Che’s sporting director Miguel Angel Corona. “It is not in our plans to sell him to any club.”

16) Levi Colwill (Chelsea)

Chelsea were mad during the summer but they would have lost their minds had they sold Colwill. The 20-year-old has been ever-present for the Blues this season and the centre-back was rewarded with his England senior debut against Australia.

15) Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

The winger has a goal and two assists having featured in every Barca game so far this season, prompting an international debut and his first Spain goal. And the lad is still 16, FFS.

14) Eli Junior Kroupi (Lorient)

The youngest goalscorer in Ligue 1 this season, Lorient’s youngest-ever scorer, and the youngest player to score a brace in the French league since 1947-48, 17-year-old Kroupi has inevitably drawn comparisons with Kylian Mbappe.

13) Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

The Germany forward is struggling to establish himself as a regular in Thomas Tuchel’s XI this term, starting three games on the bench, which seems to be giving Liverpool all the encouragement they need.

12) Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)

The 20-year-old has spent much of the season so far at left-back. Reluctantly, it would seem: “I don’t particularly like that position. I think everyone knows that, but if I have to play there, I will, even if I don’t necessarily enjoy it. I’m still a midfielder.”

11) Destiny Udogie (Tottenham)

After spending last season on loan at Udinese, the 20-year-old has started all eight games for Spurs and the left-back’s form earned him an Italy debut against Malta and a first start against England.

10) Juanlu Sanchez (Sevilla)

The 20-year-old was a summer target for Brighton, which is an endorsement as strong as they come. Sanchez has started three games as a right-back so far this season, offering a single assist.

9) Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta)

The 19-year-old defender is already catching the eyes of the big hitters, with Juventus, Inter, PSG, Bayern Munich and Manchester City all said to be sniffing around the seven-cap Italy international.

8) Pablo Barrios (Atletico Madrid)

Born and raised in Madrid, ‘the next Koke’ joined Atletico after being released by Real. A hamstring injury sustained against Lazio in the Champions League, when the 20-year-old scored his first senior goal, has restricted his recent appearances but Barrios’s return is imminent.

7) Gavi (Barcelona)

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder is already pivotal for Barcelona and Spain. And he doesn’t have to buy a drink in Scotland again.

6) Sávio (Girona)

The 19-year-old Brazilian forward is on loan at Girona from Troyes so, inevitably, Manchester City are monitoring his progress after a season lent to PSV last term. So far in La Liga, he’s scored two goals and created four more.

5) Michael Kayode (Fiorentina)

The 19-year-old right-back started out at Juventus before dropping down to Serie D. He stepped back up to Fiorentina and made his first-team breakthrough this season. Arsenal are already keeping an eye on the Italy Under-21 international.

4) Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig)

The 20-year-old Netherlands international is on loan at Leipzig from PSG, who fully intend to bring him back to Paris next season. Simons, with three goals and four assists, has had a hand in seven goals in as many Bundesliga appearances so far this term.

3) Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

A serious knee injury checked Wirtz’s progress but the Germany whizzkid is back to his best this season, with one goal and three assists in the Bundesliga (three and four in all competitions) firing Leverkusen to the summit. A big move beckons.

2) Matias Soule (Frosinone)

‘The new Dybala’, according to Frosinone’s sporting director, who moved to borrow the 20-year-old from Juventus in the summer. Since then, the Argentina Under-20 international has scored two goals and assisted another. He would have had more but Soule has struck the woodwork four times.

1) Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

“If Bellingham continues like this, he could become the greatest English footballer of all time,” said Gary Neville recently. No pressure, lad. But the England midfielder has been brilliant, scoring eight goals in his first eight La Liga appearances.

