Injuries have taken their toll on the market values of many of these Premier League stars who have suffered the greatest decrease this season, but there’s no such excuse for half of them, as a damaging mix of an inflated initial value and a woeful 2025/26 season has seen their worth take a significant hit.

Here we go then – the top ten market value dips of the season. Those with the same drop in value have been separated by percentage decrease. And our thanks go to Transfermarkt for the data, hence the figures in euros rather than pounds.

READ MORE: Top 10 Premier League market value increases of 2025/26 led by shock Newcastle star

10) Manuel Ugarte (Manchester United): €45m to €30m (-€15m)

“Since I’ve come in, and he’s played and come on, he’s been fine.” A glowing report of Ugarte there from Michael Carrick, whose ploy of limiting the midfielder to just 160 minutes of football in a bid to retain his value, lest potential suitors see him play and realise he’s hopeless, hasn’t paid dividends as there’s still very little interest in his signing.

The Red Devils will be desperate for him to have a good World Cup.

9) James Maddison (Tottenham): €42m to €25m (-€17m)

Missed the whole season save for three brief cameos at the end of the campaign and is taking aim at the Tottenham medical team.

8) Alexander Isak (Liverpool): €120m to €100m (-€20m)

Very fortunate not to have dropped by more after karma struck on the back of him downing tools to force his Newcastle exit and resulted in him missing most of Liverpool’s games through injury. Even in those he was fit for (although he was of course never actually fit according to the great enabler Arne Slot) Isak was various shades of sh*t.

7) Phil Foden (Manchester City): €100m to €80m (-€20m)

It’s been a steady but significant decline for Foden from a peak of €150m in the summer of 2024, when he had just won the Premier League Player of the Season after driving Manchester City to what turned out to be Pep Guardiola’s sixth and final title with 19 goals and eight assists. He’s managed 14 goals and seven assists combined in the two subsequent campaigns.

The Palace assist was a thing of beauty, mind you.

6) Martin Odegaard (Arsenal): €85m to €65m (-€20m)

Arsenal won the Premier League title without their club captain playing for most of a season in which questions have regularly been raised as to whether they might be better off without him. It did feel as though it was just as frequently pointed out that the Gunners could really have done with a peak Odegaard.

READ MORE: Rice, Gabriel, Odegaard on the podium – Mikel Arteta’s £828m Arsenal signings ranked

5) Xavi Simons (Tottenham): €70m to €50m (-€20m)

Looked very lightweight and unsuited to Premier League football for almost the whole season and just when there was a slight suggestion that Simons might be coming to terms with the pace and physicality of the top flight he got injured.

4) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): €50m to €30m (-€20m)

What a waste of everyone’s time his last season at Anfield was. The decrease is ironically almost exactly what Liverpool paid Salah in wages this term.

READ MORE: Every Premier League club’s flop of the season features Salah and top Man Utd target

3) Bukayo Saka (Arsenal): €150m to €120m (-€30m)

A difficult season for Starboy, who’s struggled with niggling injury problems throughout, but returned at the perfect time to get Arsenal over the line in the title race and could yet have a huge role to play in the Champions League final and World Cup.

2) Florian Wirtz (Liverpool): €140m to €110m (-€30m)

A common suggestion for Premier League-centric souls will be that he was never worth that very high valuation and Liverpool would really struggle to get €110m now for a playmaker bought for all action to go through, when in reality games of football have happened around him.

1) Rodri (Manchester City): €110m to €65m (-€45m)

Real Madrid want him and that’s probably a good move for all parties as the 29-year-old could swan around in Spain winning titles. We do suspect that much longer in the Premier League would result in Rodri suffering a mental and physical breakdown.