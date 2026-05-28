There are just three Big Six stars in this list of the top ten market value increases of the season, but we suspect at least two or three more will be poached by the Premier League elite this summer; the talent hoovers won’t stand idly by while less affluent football clubs reap the rewards of actual scouting.

Players with the same rise in value have been separated by percentage increase and our thanks go to Transfermarkt for the data, hence the figures in euros rather than pounds.

READ MORE: Top 10 Premier League market value decreases of 2025/26 features Liverpool trio

10) Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth): €15m to €40m (+€25m)

Of players who scored more than 10 Premier League goals this season only Igor Thiago (26%) had a better conversion rate than Kroupi’s 25%. Erling Fraud Haaland managed just 21%.

With his 13th goal of the campaign to hand the title to Arsenal, Kroupi also broke the Premier League record held by Robbie Fowler and Robbie Keane for the most goals scored by a teenager in their debut season. Arsenal are keen but will have to pay a helluva lot more than €40m.

9) Rayan (Bournemouth): €14m to €40m (+€26m)

Joined from Vasco da Gama in January as a replacement for Antoine Semenyo and barely broke his gloriously rangy stride to score five goals and book his spot in Brazil’s squad for the World Cup. Bournemouth have now usurped Brighton as the Premier League transfer masters.

8) Malick Thiaw (Newcastle): €18m to €45m (+€27m)

Was immediately evident that he was worth far more than €18m when he arrived and has arguably been Newcastle’s best player in a dire season.

7) Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest): €32m to €60m (+€28m)

Clearly a very fine footballer but Forest also look set to be the beneficiaries of a hefty English player tax this summer as £100m is a mad fee that Manchester City are supposedly ready to pay for him. As good as Declan Rice? No chance.

READ MORE: Anderson, Rashford, Rogers among five England stars who could seal transfer before World Cup

6) Iliman Ndiaye (Everton): €22m to €50m (+€28m)

Six goals and three assists is a meagre return for a player of Ndiaye’s quality and the problem for Everton is a bigger boy will feel he could at least double that return if they move for him this summer. Man Utd maybe?

5) Reece James (Chelsea): €30m to €60m (+€30m)

He peaked at €70m in November 2022 and we have no doubt the 26-year-old will return to that mark, if not beat it, if a) he stays fit, and b) Chelsea become a semi-serious football club again.

3=) Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City) €18m to €50m (+€32m)

Describing O’Reilly as a left-back is doing a great disservice to a footballer who does all of those left-back things very well but is also frequently the greatest attacking outlet for Manchester City in a team typically bulging with forward talent.

3=) Igor Thiago (Brentford): €18m to €50m (+€32m)

A wonderfully old-fashioned striker who muscled in 22 goals in what was effectively his debut Premier League season after missing most of the last through injury. We like to think he’s actually quite annoyed he got one assist rather than none.

2) Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City): €40m to €75m (+€35m)

Seventeen Premier League goals for Bournemouth and then City, who could sell him right now for significantly more than that market value if they weren’t convinced, as we are, that Semenyo’s ceiling is not yet in view.

1) Nick Woltemade (Newcastle): €30m to €65m (+€35m)

We get the feeling that the kind folk over at Transfermarkt were looking to spare Newcastle’s blushes somewhat as this massive jump occurred just after the Magpies panic-paid €80m for a striker Bayern Munich had offered €55m for a couple of weeks before.

The big German’s market value did actually peak at €70m in December on the back of a very reasonable return of seven Premier League goals in 14 games. It’s dropped to a still very respectable – arguably far too respectable – €65m after one goal in what remained of a debut season most would term a flop, that’s somehow been worth €35m.