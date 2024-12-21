Hosts Tottenham Hotspur come into the biggest Premier League game of the weekend as the underdogs as eight Liverpool stars dominate the combined XI…

(Disclaimer: Only fit and available players for this weekend’s match at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are considered for this XI, so there’s no Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven or Ibrahima Konate).

GK: Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

The Brazil international – who remains one of the best ‘keepers in the world – would be one of the first names on this teamsheet even if Guglielmo Vicario was fit, but this is especially the case with Fraser Forster – who produced a laughable disasterclass against Man Utd – as his main competitor.

Caoimhin Kelleher is among the best backup goalkeepers in the Premier League and he barely put a foot wrong as Alisson’s stand-in this season, but the wantaway Republic of Ireland international’s transfer fate has been sealed since his superior teammate’s return.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Pedro Porro is excellent in his own right, but Alexander-Arnold’s proposed transfer to Real Madrid likely needs to happen for him to ever be included in a Spurs vs Liverpool combined XI.

Porro has been linked with Real Madrid as an alternative, but Alexander-Arnold is perhaps the most likely of Liverpool’s three soon-to-be out of contract stars to leave as a free agent in 2025. The 26-year-old has been less of a threat going forward under Arne Slot but has been much stronger defensively and has contributed to the Premier League leaders’ progression into a complete winning machine.

CB: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Reports claim Van Dijk (and another of Liverpool’s favourites) are expected to sign new contracts and this will be a major boost for all linked with the Premier League giants.

Van Dijk rightly had his critics since recovering from his horror knee injury as his form fluctuated, though the 33-year-old has rolled back the years in 2024/25 and looks capable of at least a couple more seasons of his relentless brilliance under Slot.

CB: Radu Dragusin (Tottenham Hotspur)

Each side’s injury issues left slim pickings at centre-back as we opted to give the nod to Romania international Dragusin over Joe Gomez.

When Ange Postecoglou has a fully fit squad, Romero and Van de Ven are clearly his standout centre-backs, but Dragusin is the best of the rest and he’s gradually getting better. His batsh*t agent is great, too.

LB: Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

There are few weak links in Slot’s Liverpool side, but Robertson is one as it’s become increasingly clear that he is finished and needs to be replaced sharpish.

It’s been a shame to see, but Robertson – like the bulk of Man City’s squad – looks knackered after running too many miles. Still, he’s included as Destinty Udogie has not been much good either as each team are far stronger at right-back than at the left.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool)

After Liverpool missed out on top target Martin Zubimendi in the summer, it was feared that the No.6 position would be a weak area for the club this season; Gravenberch’s extraordinary rise has ensured that’s not been the case.

Gravenberch has been a revelation since moving into a deeper position as he’s made this role his own after an underwhelming debut season at Liverpool. They still could do with signing a midfielder to provide cover, but the Dutchman’s immense form makes this much less of a priority than in the summer.

CM: Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur)

Kulusevski is another player who has flourished after being moved into a deeper position as he’s comfortably been Tottenham’s best performer this season.

Even as a winger, the Sweden international has been one of Spurs’ most consistent players in recent years, but this switch centrally has been genius as the always-dangerous creative spark is often in the middle of anything good that comes from Postecoglou’s side.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Before Gravenberch’s resurgence, World Cup winner Mac Allister was comfortably Liverpool’s standout midfielder following the 2023 summer rebuild as he seamlessly settled following his move from Brighton.

Mac Allister struggled in the No.6 role way more than Gravenberch but has profited from being nudged further forward during the latter days of Klopp’s reign and Slot’s first few months in charge.

RW: Mo Salah (Liverpool)

As excellent as the aforementioned Liverpool players have been this season, Salah’s been leading their charge for the Premier League and Champions League.

Last season, it felt like we were nearing the end of Salah’s time at Liverpool, but the confidence boost of a noticeably successful hair transplant – which put Wayne Rooney’s to shame – has seen the 32-year-old return to the peak of his powers.

He’s doing everything he can to make Liverpool give him the contract he wants and his 29-goal involvement (and counting) campaign appears to have forced FSG’s hand with an ‘agreement’ supposedly reached.

ST: Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham’s £65m long-term Harry Kane replacement was backed to fail and thrive in equal measure as pre-season predictions flooded in, but he’s very much trending towards being a great addition.

The England international’s finishing isn’t always the best, but his hold-up play and ability to bring others into the game has been priceless as he’s a player the club sorely lacked last season following Kane’s exit.

With Darwin Nunez flattering to deceive and Diogo Jota gradually returning from injury, we felt Solanke – especially after his midweek brace against Man Utd – deserved to be given his flowers as he’s proven to be one of the signings of the season in the Premier League.

LW: Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

If reports in Spain are to be believed (they are not, obviously), Diaz is still leaning towards a move to a European giant as he stalls on a new Liverpool contract.

It remains to be seen if this goes anywhere, but Diaz’s form this season has solidified his status at Liverpool after he was heavily linked with an exit in the summer. He’s no Salah, but the electric winger’s performances have vastly improved under Slot as this season looks certain to be his best yet for the Premier League giants.