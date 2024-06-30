Tottenham will need to be busy in the summer transfer window if they want to close the gap on the top four. Aston Villa might fade with Champions League football, but so might Spurs with the Europa League…

It is now their turn for a game of keep or sell…

Who Tottenham should keep and who Tottenham should sell this summer

Guglielmo Vicario – Keep

Arguably the best signing of the Ange Postecoglou era, Guglielmo Vicario was superb in 2023/24, despite his lengthy clean sheet drought during the second half of the campaign.

Fraser Forster – Keep

We do not discriminate against over-the-hill goalkeepers happy to train all week and sit on the bench on matchday. The sooner Arsenal get one like Scotty Carson or Fraser Forster, the sooner we can take them seriously as title contenders.

Brandon Austin – Keep

Keep him around, we say. Austin signed a five-year contract in May.

Alfie Whiteman – Sell

If you are keeping Austin, it makes sense to get rid of Whiteman. Can they get a fee for him with one year left on his deal, though?

Emerson Royal – Sell

We have never been convinced by Emerson Royal and we just know Barcelona are still laughing at Tottenham for paying £26million for him. Lovely donation to a club in need, lads.

After a decent season, Spurs should cash in on the Brazilian right-back, who is not a horrible back-up to have in fairness. But if he can be sold for £15m or more, the Londoners should get him gone.

Pedro Porro – Keep

The signing of Pedro Porro confused us with Antonio Conte destined for the exit door. Porro joined as a promising right-wing-back and someone ideal for Conte’s system and when Postecoglou arrived, we knew Tottenham would not be using wing-backs. The Spaniard did not strike us as a great full-back but he was just that last season.

Porro was probably the second-best right-back – behind Arsenal’s Benjamin White – in the Premier League last season.

Djed Spence – Sell

Proper weird one, this. Djed Spence was brilliant for Nottingham Forest during his loan from Championship rivals Middlesbrough in 2021/22, having his Breaking Onto The Scene moment in an FA Cup third-round victory over Arsenal.

Spurs signed him despite Conte not really wanting him, fending off competition from Forest and Arsenal, and it was quickly clear that Conte really didn’t want him. To this day, Spence has six Spurs appearances to his name, none of which have been starts. Loan spells at Rennes, Leeds United and Genoa have not helped the 23-year-old, whose career has hit a brick wall.

Postecoglou should free him up so Spence can finally flourish again.

Cristian Romero – Keep

Brilliant player when he isn’t trying to break legs.

Micky van de Ven – Keep

Another excellent centre-back Tottenham have at their disposal, Micky van de Ven’s value has surely doubled since moving to north London.

Radu Dragusin – Keep

Romanian centre-back Radu Dragusin has looked good at Euro 2024 and Postecoglou spoke glowingly about him when on punditry duty for ITV. Signed in January, Dragusin will obviously not leave Spurs this summer.

Joe Rodon – Sell

After an excellent 23/24 campaign on loan at Leeds, Wales defender Joe Rodon will likely leave Spurs permanently this summer and we think that is the right decision for player and club. A return to Elland Road could be on the cards.

Ashley Phillips – Loan

Spurs have an extremely promising defender on their hands in Ashley Phillips, who will largely benefit from being exposed to first-team football. He would be useful depth at Spurs but relying on injuries to help grow as a player is not the right thing to do.

Destiny Udogie – Keep

Another outstanding young player at the club, there is no question that Spurs should be keeping Destiny Udogie.

Sergio Reguilon – Sell

Reguilon still has a year left on his contract and Spurs should try to get money for him while it is a possibility.

Ben Davies – Keep

We don’t think Ben Davies is a brilliant player but he is decent depth and Knows The Club. It feels weird saying that about someone already at The Club. It really shouldn’t.

Yves Bissouma – Keep

Yves Bissouma has blown hot and cold since joining Tottenham from Brighton two summers ago. Unless random interest from Saudi Arabia comes, he should not be leaving.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – Sell

Someone who should be leaving is Danish international Hojbjerg who, like Reguilon, is out of contract next year. He is an experienced, solid defensive midfielder but is past his best. Hojbjerg should be playing regularly and stinks of a move back to the Bundesliga.

Pape Matar Sarr – Keep

One of many Spurs players with the world at their feet, we think Pape Matar Sarr has a big future in the Premier League.

Rodrigo Bentancur – Keep

Since suffering a serious knee injury in February 2023, Rodrigo Bentancur has not been the same player. He was just coming into his own before tearing his ACL against Leicester City.

If Spurs want to sell him due to his downturn in form (and horrible sense of *humour*), we completely understand. We just think there is still a player in there. Time will tell.

Oliver Skipp – Sell

Hmm, weird one, this. Oliver Skipp is not on the same level as Bentancur, Sarr, Bissouma and even Hojbjerg, and for that reason we are leaning towards him being sold. On the other hand, he is homegrown, which is quite important. And not because he can be sold for pure profit, though we did also recommend doing so here.

Giovani Lo Celso – Sell

Giovani Lo Celso is another one who the jury is well and truly out on. He has shown promise under Postecoglou and is clearly a talented boy but at the same time the Argentine has been a huge flop. He cost a lot of money, you know?

He is another player out of contract next year and we think Spurs should try to get some cash for him.

James Maddison – Keep

No-brainer, this.

Lucas Bergvall – Keep

Forgot about him, didn’t you? Well, they are hardly going to sell him right away. A loan is an option but we think he has the talent to instantly contribute.

Bryan Gil – Sell

Has never been good enough since joining from Sevilla in July 2021 and should return to Spain on a permanent basis following underwhelming loan spells at Valencia and Sevilla.

At 23 years of age, Bryan Gil has plenty of time to come good but there is no chance of that happening at Tottenham.

Dejan Kulusevski – Keep

Didn’t enjoy his best year last term but that doesn’t mean selling Dejan Kulusevski makes any sense.

Brennan Johnson – Keep

Has only been at Spurs for a year and did quite well last season.

Heung-min Son – Keep

Club captain and their best player. Keeping Heung-min Son is another easy one.

Richarlison – Keep

Selling Richarlison will be a distinct possibility if Spurs sign a striker or two before the season kicks off. His injury record at the club has been worse than his goalscoring record, and that is the main reason why a sale can not be ruled out.

On the other hand, you feel like there is more to come from Richarlison, whose game drastically improved following Big Ange’s arrival last summer. He is a Big Ange kind of player, similar to Daizen Maeda at Celtic.

Alejo Veliz – Keep

There has been speculation over the future of young striker Alejo Veliz, who spent the second half of 23/24 on loan at Sevilla, where he played a grand total of 35 minutes. How pointless.

The lack of opportunities for the 20-year-old at Spurs has been disappointing to see. He joined the club with high expectations but has shown no signs of becoming the player he was highly touted to be at Rosario Central.

Spurs should keep the faith and more importantly, keep Veliz. A loan wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world but only to a team he is guaranteed to start for.

