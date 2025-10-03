Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are definitely at risk as we rank the top ten non-Big Six stars most likely to secure an upwards transfer to a giant in 2026…

The 2025 summer transfer window re-established the traditional Big Six as they dominated the market, while Aston Villa and Newcastle United were put in their box.

This is likely to continue next year as the 14 Premier League clubs not in the giant category risk losing their best players to elite clubs in England and Europe.

So we thought it best to rank the ten most likely stars to be lured elsewhere next year, with this list (which will be updated throughout the season) based on form and those ever-reliable transfer rumours…

10th) Lucas Paqueta

That pesky Fabrizio Romano got in the way of the Brazil international’s move from West Ham to Aston Villa in the summer, and it’s almost as if the reporter’s overinflated influence has taken the excitement away from the transfer window…

Paqueta has been one of West Ham’s better players since being cleared of breaching betting rules, so it’s not unforeseeable that Villa (or another club) swoop to take him should Nuno Espirito Santo’s side go down. The same can be said for Jarrod Bowen.

9th) Nathan Collins

The 24-year-old was linked with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, though Brentford were never likely to allow him, Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo to leave in the same window.

Collins has helped Brentford to stabilise under Keith Andrews, with the help of a visit from a charitable Manchester United side, following a dire start to the season. He could easily get a move next summer with several Big Six clubs needing a centre-back. Igor Thiago could also attract interest if his fine goalscoring form continues.

8th) Murillo

Speaking of centre-backs, Murillo was one of the breakout stars in the Premier League last season and has attracted interest from Chelsea of late, but Forest kept the imposing 23-year-old and also *only just* retained Morgan Gibbs-White.

However, Forest’s negotiating power would weaken if/when they fail to qualify for Europe next season and Murillo has the potential to compete for any club in the Premier League, though he won’t be cheap.

7th) Adam Wharton

It is a matter of when, not if, Wharton leaves Crystal Palace as he’s likely to be their next big-money sale after Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, while another key star prepares to leave for nothing.

Man Utd and Liverpool have already been sniffing and it’s been reported that he has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Crystal Palace, though they proved in the negotiation over Marc Guehi that they will hold firm on their demands for their prized assets. Therefore, it’s not entirely out of the question that he spends another year at the club so they avoid losing their best two players in the same window.

6th) Jack Grealish

Grealish has been a breath of fresh air at Everton this season. He is enjoying his football again and has gone back to his roots as an electric rather than robotic winger, with the Toffees reaping the rewards of his sudden resurgence.

However, there is a rule in football to never fall in love with a loan player, and Grealish’s stellar recent form is enough to justify a bigger permanent move post-Man City next summer.

5th) Emiliano Martinez

Martinez’s transfer hopes were spurned in the summer as he missed out on moves to Manchester United and Atletico Madrid, with the recent evidence suggesting that the Red Devils made a mistake by signing Senne Lammens over the Aston Villa star.

The 33-year-old has since got his head down and returned to the starting XI under Unai Emery, though there is the lingering feeling that he will move on next year after he was so dead set on an exit in the summer.

4th) Carlos Baleba

Naturally, Man Utd’s audacious summer move for Baleba did not go through as Brighton’s demands were too high, but the defensive midfielder could be one to watch next year as he’s also linked with Liverpool and Manchester City.

However, the 21-year-old is still pretty raw and has been taken out of the firing line by head coach Fabian Hurzeler, who clearly sees that his player has been impacted by the failed Man Utd move. He will end up a few places higher if/when he returns to form.

3rd) Elliot Anderson

Anderson is another central midfielder who could be a major talking point in the transfer world next year, as the Nottingham Forest sensation has suddenly emerged as a serious contender to start for England at next summer’s World Cup amid a lack of viable alternatives.

His transition from a winger to No.6 has been remarkable as Forest have unearthed a diamond, though this does mean that they will only have him for so long. Newcastle United would obviously love to have him back, but he could have better options.

2nd) Antoine Semenyo

Semenyo has improved year-on-year in the Premier League and is on track for his best season to date for Bournemouth, grabbing four goals and two assists in six Premier League games.

In the summer, Semenyo was overlooked by Man Utd as they favoured Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, while Bournemouth’s reported £70m valuation was another obstacle. But it’s becoming hard to ignore the 25-year-old and clubs will be queueing up to sign him.

1st) Marc Guehi

While the other players on this list are likely to be transferred in 2026, Guehi is certain to secure a move as he is the belle of the ball in the final year of his current contract.

A move to Liverpool still feels pretty inevitable, though his contract situation opens the door for European giants to strike amid links with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

