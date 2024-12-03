The new manager bounce was in full effect as Ruud van Nistelrooy immediately got a tune out of Leicester City, who should have sealed Julen Lopetegui’s fate…

Ruud van Nistelrooy admitted he was “disappointed and hurt” at being let go by Manchester United following Ruben Amorim’s arrival. Still, he can at least be grateful that the parting gift of a four-game audition as interim boss enabled him to earn an immediate return to management.

The former PSV Eindhoven head coach said he was “astonished” at the level of interest in him in response to his short but sweet stint as the main man in the Old Trafford dugout, so it is somewhat surprising that he landed at Leicester City.

Van Nistelrooy could have easily held on for a few weeks to join a club (E.g. West Ham) with a higher immediate ceiling. Instead, he swiftly said yes, after being nudged in that direction by former boss Enzo Maresca, to relegation-fearing Leicester after they were reportedly rejected by one or two preferred targets – including David Moyes.

The Foxes were above the relegation zone by the skins of their teeth before Van Nistelrooy‘s first game in charge against fellow strugglers West Ham on Tuesday night and would have been badly craving the positive impact of a new manager bounce.

Thankfully for Leicester, it took just one minute and 39 seconds to benefit from the fresh injection of optimism provided by having a new leader at the helm.

The home faithful responded in kind to their players being aggressive in the opening stages against West Ham (who were reeling from their 5-2 loss against Arsenal on Saturday) and the hosts were rewarded for their bright start.

Bilal El Khannous was the provider for the early opener with a precise through ball, but the goal was all about 37-year-old Jamie Vardy.

The veteran forward peeled off the back of Konstantinos Mavropanos and cooly found the fat corner of the net past Lukasz Fabianski after narrowly beating the offside trap.

Van Nistelrooy was reserved when he celebrated and was assumingly aware of the risks that come from scoring ‘too early’.

The opening 99 seconds were beyond Van Nistelrooy’s wildest dreams, but the rest of the first half showed why the Dutchman perhaps should have been more trepidatious about saying yes to Leicester.

Jarrod Bowen forced in-form goalkeeper Mads Hermansen into a couple of smart saves as West Ham grew into the opening half, while Leicester had to valiantly defend their one-goal advantage.

The Hammers racked up 20 shots to Leicester’s three before the break. Van Nistelrooy would be right to be impressed by his side’s uncharacteristically sturdy defensive work, but their confidence-lapsed play in the other half was cause for concern.

Vardy showed for Leicester’s opener that he remains capable of the finishes and in-behind runs that he became famous for, though he has to be more selective when making these moves as he is understandably not as all-action as he once was. This means the supporting cast needs to step up and provide support on the counter-attack when given the opportunity to break clear.

Leicester’s lack of confidence was clear at times as their backwards/sideways passes sparked the same apathetic groans heard for much of Steve Cooper’s failed stint as manager, while Vardy cut a frustrated figure as he was over-relied upon to produce each time he collected the ball.

Van Nistelrooy had just two days to work with his new players before this match and we are unlikely to see a big change in Leicester’s play in the coming weeks with limited training time in this gruelling festive period.

However, the new boss showcased his ability to have a mid-game impact as Leicester took the match away from West Ham.

West Ham remained on top at the start of the second half, but Leicester were rewarded for the doggedness around the hour mark.

After the Hammers had a goal chalked off for the slightest of nudges on Hermansen, the visitors were punished for their missed chances as Leicester finally became clinical on the counter-attack. Moments after Vardy was taken off, Kasey McAteer found El Khannous, who expertly found the bottom corner with a precise first-time finish.

Leicester had another chalked off for offside before substitute Patson Daka broke in on goal and fiercely shot high into the net to score his side’s third.

Niclas Fulkrug’s stoppage time goal ensured West Ham had something to show for their 30 shots, but was not enough to force a wry smile from Julen Lopetegui, who is the firm favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked and would be fortunate if he does not lose his job before the weekend.

A report earlier in the week claimed Lopetegui ‘could be in serious trouble if West Ham lose to Leicester’ with their board already ‘considering’ eight potential replacements.

There were positives for Lopetegui to take from this game. On another night, West Ham would have won as comfortably as they should with the number of chances they created.

Though this will not provide adequate solace for Lopetegui, whose side were wide open and too easily picked off by one of the Premier League’s weaker sides.

A positive summer in the transfer market raised optimism at the London Stadium, but the board made a mistake when they appointed Lopetegui (a.k.a. David Moyes-lite) as supporters have not connected with the like-for-like replacement for the similarly pragmatic Scotsman.

West Ham’s players too have not responded well to Lopetegui’s introduction and have been too easily brushed aside by superior and inferior opposition.

It’s time for West Ham’s board to right their summer wrong and get supporters back on board with an exciting young manager because this underperforming squad are capable of much more than being stuck in the relegation picture.

As for Leicester, their upcoming opponents will not be anywhere near as charitable as the Hammers and eye-opening setbacks are inevitable, but that’s a great first step for Van Nistelrooy, who will have surely made West Ham rue their decision not to strike while the iron is hot after his Man Utd audition.