From a 38-year-old Jamie Vardy teaching Rasmus Hojlund how to finish, to Ben Mee returning to Burnley, we’ve reassigned 10 players released by Premier League clubs to new homes.

Jamie Vardy to Manchester United

Ian Watson wrote at length about Vardy to United and here we are, banging that drum again. Does it make sense? Yes, it kind of does. And Watto is a United fan, so…

Vardy is 38, which makes him very much a signing for the present, and a one-year deal is surely the only sensible option for the Red Devils. We’re not saying he has to be signed and given the No.9 shirt. No, he’d take on a Jonny Evans-like role, mentoring the rather hopeless-looking Rasmus Hojlund into a proper fox in the box, turning Joshua Zirkzee into an actual No.9, and helping Matheus Cunha score even more goals.

The only natural striker Ruben Amorim has right now is Hojlund, a £70million investment United surely aren’t ready to chuck in the bin for a shiny new toy. Having already missed out on Liam Delap, United need a cost-effective striker who can relieve some pressure on Hojlund’s still-young shoulders.

The more we talk about and justify this transfer, the more sense it makes. It surely won’t happen…but never say never.

Kyle Walker-Peters to Aston Villa

When Southampton were relegated in 2023, Walker-Peters stayed to help them bounce back, despite being primed for a move to a top-flight club with his stock as high as it had ever been. Two years on, the Saints are going down again, this time without the 28-year-old, whose stock has dipped but who’s available on a free, which will convince someone he’s worth a punt.

The two-cap England international is in his prime and has proven he can play both right- and left-back. That sort of versatility should land him a decent move. There were so many options that we eventually settled on Aston Villa.

Is that because he ended up there on my Football Manager save? Maybe a smidgen. But Matty Cash is easily upgradeable, and Walker-Peters could well leapfrog him in Unai Emery’s right-back pecking order.

Christian Eriksen to Everton

David Moyes likes his defensive midfielders to be, well, defensive, but gives players like Iliman Ndiaye licence to roam. Eriksen does not have Ndiaye’s agility or dynamism, but his technical ability remains outstanding, and he’d be a real asset offensively.

His days as a Premier League starter are behind him, but Eriksen still offers a superb creative spark off the bench. He created 2.63 chances from open play per 90 in the 2024/25 Premier League; only Bruno Fernandes, Bukayo Saka and Kevin De Bruyne created more.

One simple thing Moyes changed when replacing Sean Dyche was the volume of through balls his players attempted, which made Everton more dangerous on the break. It’s just a shame Beto so often lacked composure and finesse.

Victor Lindelof to Wolves

Like Walker-Peters, this one almost involved drawing names out of a hat. Bournemouth were our first pick, then Everton were considered (they do love a United cast-off), and then we looked at the promoted trio of Burnley, Leeds and Sunderland. In the end, we landed on Wolves.

They’re set to lose Craig Dawson and are severely lacking quality at centre-back, so Vitor Pereira could do a lot worse than a player who spent eight years at United looking a bit out of his depth.

Lindelof wasn’t dreadful, but far from excellent. He was painfully average – which shouldn’t be enough at United, but often is these days.

The Swede just screams Turkish Super Lig, so we’re half-expecting that move. We’re just not sure if he’s more Besiktas or Trabzonspor.

MORE F365 TRANSFER FEATURES

👉 Arsenal targets dominate list of the best available strikers this summer

👉 Premier League players who need a summer transfer for World Cup place: Grealish, Chiesa…

👉 Six ex-Premier League players Leeds United should bring back this summer

Abdoulaye Doucoure to Sunderland

Doucoure leaves Everton as a cult hero and deserving of a new adventure at 32.

The ex-Watford midfielder is another very Turkish Super Lig-type, and we also see the appeal of Saudi Arabian and Qatari riches. But we’d love him to stay in the Premier League as the under-rated sh*thouse that he is.

Sunderland need to replace Jobe Bellingham, and Doucoure would be a smart option. Leeds have also been linked, and again…we like it.

Ben Mee to Burnley

The sentiment is off the charts, folks. An emotional return to Turf Moor would tug at the heartstrings of even the most cynical football fan.

Mee spent 11 years at Burnley and, let’s be honest, that’s doing some very heavy lifting here. But the Clarets clearly need a different transfer approach to the one that got them relegated in 2023/24. Vincent Kompany splurged on foreign youngsters and – shock – it didn’t work.

Mee would be a shrewd addition for a defensively sound side looking to maintain their stinginess in the top flight. For what it’s worth, we’re giving Scott Parker until November.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin to West Ham

Everton are ‘liaising with the representatives of Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin’ but over a week later, neither has signed a new deal. Fans will be happy to see the back of both – Keane because he’s been rubbish, Calvert-Lewin because he’s always injured.

The latter’s injury record means no one will sign him as a first-choice striker, but when fit, Calvert-Lewin is a real handful and a very solid all-round No.9.

So we’ve picked a club who need depth up front and have better options already: West Ham.

Graham Potter has lost Evan Ferguson after his loan ended, and with Michail Antonio out of contract and in talks over a new deal (more out of respect after that car crash and broken leg than anything else), there’s a squad spot going.

The Hammers love a striker but too often look abroad. Calvert-Lewin could be the ideal back-up for Niclas Fullkrug and Jarrod Bowen.

MORE: Lacazette to Leeds? European league free agents perfect for Premier League new boys

Vladimir Coufal to Leeds

Plenty of Premier League interest in ex-West Ham right-back Coufal, who’s reportedly wanted by all three promoted clubs, as well as Everton, Wolves and Fulham.

Daniel Farke needs more defensive depth and while Coufal might feel like an underwhelming addition, he would provide just that.

Willian to Fulham

After a long summer, Willian will sign for Fulham for a third time – because of course he will.

READ NEXT: Man Utd v Arsenal tops list of August Premier League fixtures Sky Sports will ridiculously overhype