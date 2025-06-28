Chelsea, Brighton and Fabio Vieira are returning loanees for Andrey Santos, Julio Enciso and Fabio Vieira with the text 'Returning Loanees'

From Andrey Santos at Chelsea to Evan Ferguson at Brighton, these returning Premier League loanees could make a real splash in the 2025/26 season – if they’re not sold first.

Andrey Santos (Chelsea)

Chelsea have a decision to make: keep Santos and make him a useful squad player, or cash in after an incredible season on loan at Strasbourg.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Brazilian midfielder and if the Blues receive a very handsome offer they probably would sell; they have Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, and seem to value profit over keeping very capable players.

Should Santos stay at Stamford Bridge, he is guaranteed to make a positive impact. There’s a lot of football to be played next season and Chelsea will be jaded going into the campaign after the Club World Cup.

He should be above Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in Enzo Maresca’s pecking order and competing with Romeo Lavia as Fernandez’s deputy. And given Lavia’s injury issues, Santos could become an important player if he isn’t flogged in the summer transfer window.

Enzo Barrenechea (Aston Villa)

There is a strong chance the young defensive midfielder stays at Valencia after a very productive season on loan, but Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery really should consider keeping Barrenechea around.

Valencia massively benefited from the appointment of Carlos Corberan as head coach, enjoying a dramatic upturn in results as the players began enjoying their football in a functional system.

They were in relegation trouble when the ex-West Brom boss joined, but after losing his first game against Real Madrid, Corberan enjoyed a run of only two La Liga defeats – against Barcelona and Atletico Madrid – in 17 matches.

Barrenechea was central to that success and won’t have minded missing the 7-1 defeat to Barca. He could make a real impact at Villa next season.

Julio Enciso (Brighton)

Ipswich weren’t very good last season, but Enciso was a rare positive. Unfortunately for them, he was only on loan and is back at Brighton. He’d have torn it up in the Championship.

After an awful meniscus tear in August 2023, Enciso was used sparingly in the latter stages of 2023/24 and a loan move made perfect sense.

Playing for relegation favourites was risky for his development but we reckon the big-fish-small-pond transfer worked out pretty well. Not spectacularly well, but Brighton will be content with their youngster’s season at Portman Road.

There’s talk of a permanent exit this summer but Brighton know how good the Paraguayan can become. It feels like him or Facundo Buonanotte will leave, or at least depart on loan again, but Fabian Hurzeler would benefit from having a creative attacking midfielder like Enciso next term.

Eli Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth)

More a forgotten signing than a returnee, Kroupi was signed by Bournemouth for around £10million in the January transfer window, staying at Lorient until the end of 2024/25.

It was absolutely the correct decision to keep the 19-year-old in France. In 30 Ligue 2 appearances, he scored an impressive 22 goals and helped Lorient gain promotion as champions.

Kroupi is primed for another loan, probably to an English club this time, but with Enes Unal still injured and Antoine Semenyo expected to leave, there could be sufficient minutes available to justify keeping him around.

He is a young French attacker with tonnes of potential, and that alone should be enough to get Bournemouth fans excited.

Kosta Nedeljkovic (Aston Villa)

Villa were delighted to sign one of the most promising right-backs in Europe, but young Nedeljkovic hasn’t had much of a chance to impress in the Premier League.

Shipped out to Leipzig in February, the German club have an option to buy Nedeljkovic this summer. Should they opt not to exercise that option, the 19-year-old Serbian will be ready to usurp Matty Cash as Villa’s first-choice right-back — that is, of course, assuming Emery doesn’t bring in another.

Zeki Amdouni (Burnley)

There is plenty of interest in Amdouni, but Burnley fans are hopeful he stays around after a year on loan at Portuguese giants Benfica.

He is another player with an option to buy included in their loan agreement and after scoring 10 goals in 45 matches last term, a decision has not yet been made.

Burnley would likely be content with a decent fee for Amdouni, but if he isn’t sold, he could be a real asset for Scott Parker’s newly-promoted side.

Evan Ferguson (Brighton)

Well, Ferguson’s career is not going in the direction the vast majority of us anticipated. He was supposed to be the next big thing, the next big-money Brighton sale, getting them over £100million, but no — he’s absolutely nowhere near attracting that sort of fee.

After a failed West Ham loan (eight matches, zero goals or assists — yikes), it’s anyone’s guess what happens with Ferguson. Will Brighton decide to sell and risk him reaching his astronomical potential elsewhere, or persist and hope he can blossom at the Amex?

Should they opt for the latter, the Seagulls won’t make Ferguson their first-choice centre-forward, but if he impresses off the bench, Hurzeler will be well aware that the 20-year-old’s stock can rise significantly once again.

Fabio Vieira (Arsenal)

The chances of a significant return impact are low, but not non-existent.

He might be lightweight and yet to really prove himself in 33 Premier League appearances, but Vieira’s technical ability will always create the lingering thought that he could come good.

Arsenal could’ve done with Vieira last season when Martin Odegaard was injured and then struggling in the second half of the campaign — and that lack of attacking midfield depth could be what convinces Mikel Arteta to give the Portuguese playmaker another chance.

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Never going to happen, is it? But if Ruben Amorim and Rashford don’t put their differences behind them and promise to be better in their relationship, the latter is going to be leaving on loan every single summer until his contract expires. That might be more useful than ripping up his contract now, but it’s still wildly impractical for everyone involved.

Rashford just needs to enjoy his football and be shown a bit of love from his manager to thrive. He looked electric at times on loan at Aston Villa last season, and United boss Amorim is actively seeking a difference-making attacker in the transfer window. You’ve got one right here, mate. Come on…kiss and make up.

Ben Doak (Liverpool)

Another long shot, but if Liverpool don’t sign a new winger this summer, Arne Slot might be tempted to hand young Doak some minutes.

We’re not expecting him to become a regular starter even if the stars align, but the Scottish international has an incredible amount of potential and could develop into a very capable back-up next season.

