‘World class’ is the most subjective term in football. Almost everyone has a different definition of it. Some can’t even define it — myself included. Sometimes, you just know.

It’s not all about statistics. The eye test means as much as the numbers on a screen, if not more. Then there’s consistency, which is the most important factor for me, Clive. Reliability and availability also matter.

The most ridiculous definition I’ve heard is that being in the top five in your position makes you world class. By that logic, the fifth-best left-back is world class while the sixth-best striker isn’t, which is utter tosh.

Throwing it around willy-nilly is also a red flag. It’s a sacred term, people. By my reckoning, there are only 16 world-class players in the Premier League. Some will say that’s far too few; others will think I’m being generous. Let us know what you think in the comments…without getting too angry.

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Starting alphabetically by club, we kick off with Bukayo Saka. If you don’t rate him, your head needs a wobble — especially if you’re an England fan.

At 23, he’s already world class and is the second-most valuable Premier League player on Transfermarkt at €150million (£129.9m).

He gets unfair stick from rival fans, probably just because of who he plays for, but this one isn’t up for debate.

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

The fact nobody talks about Rice’s £100million price tag speaks volumes. Out of every £70m+ Premier League signing, he’s one of only four whose fee isn’t used as a stick to beat him with.

Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal)

The last of Arsenal’s three world-class players — though others are close. William Saliba is very, very near that level. Martin Zubimendi could get there if he adapts quickly to English football. Martin Odegaard disappointed last season, and Viktor Gyokeres needs to prove himself in the Premier League, even if he did score 97 goals in 102 games for Sporting CP.

But this is about Gabriel, who’s been among the best centre-backs in the world over the last three years. He’s better than Saliba, though for some reason doesn’t get the same PR. His set-piece threat is a nice bonus — even if defenders shouldn’t be known for goals.

Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Mr. Chippy Chips himself can now be regarded as world class after two brilliant years at Stamford Bridge. Helping Chelsea win the Club World Cup and secure a fourth-place league finish has made him a Ballon d’Or contender — even if we all know it’s obviously a two-horse race between Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele.

Moises Caicedo (Chelsea)

A debatable one for some, but Caicedo’s defensive qualities set him apart from most Premier League midfielders. He’s also far tidier on the ball than he gets credit for. Like Rice, his £100m+ fee was mocked early on, but his consistency has been absolutely ridiculous.

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Another outstanding season has cemented Mac Allister as a world-class midfielder.

Florian Wirtz (Liverpool)

The only new signing in this list. I’m confident he’ll be brilliant for Liverpool, but yes — the Bundesliga tax is real. Any reservations are fair.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

His season tailed off after the Reds wrapped up the title, but his 2024/25 numbers were still outrageous. Just look at these stats from Salah.

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Still doing it at 34 and post-ACL injury, Van Dijk remains a joke of a footballer. How is he getting better? It makes no sense.

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

If you thought Salah’s stats were good, have a look at these. Haaland has 124 goals in 146 games for City and has been taking the p*ss out of the Premier League since day one.

Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City)

Probably the player I’m least certain about here. Still, at only 23, Gvardiol has the potential to become the best defender in the world.

Rodri (Manchester City)

After missing most of last season with an ACL injury, Rodri is expected back after the first international break. He’s still the Ballon d’Or holder and one of the best midfielders in the game. It will be interesting to see how he performs post-injury.

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Slightly past his peak, but still world class. Injuries are becoming more of a problem, and if his availability drops further he could lose that label.

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Comfortably United’s only world-class player. Bruno carried a shambolic side last season. The arrivals of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko should take some of the pressure off him. Whether Sesko is another Rasmus Hojlund or the next Robin van Persie remains to be seen.

And no, there’s no Phil Foden.

Alexander Isak (Newcastle United)

The question is whether he’ll be a world-class striker for Newcastle…or for Liverpool.

Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United)

Midfield is where the Premier League is stacked with world-class talent. Even if Tonali is ranked behind Mac Allister, Rice, and Caicedo, it doesn’t matter — he’s still in that bracket. Criminally underrated and seriously, seriously good.