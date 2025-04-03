According to reports, Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho is facing a ‘heavy punishment’ after his ‘physical attack’ on Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur manager finds himself in hot water after his altercation with Buruk on Wednesday night.

Mourinho‘s Fenerbahce were knocked out of the Turkish Cup by Galatasaray, losing 2-1 following two penalties from 2025 top scorer in Europe contender, Victor Osimhen.

There was chaos during stoppage time and after the final whistle. Former Man Utd star Fred was dismissed during added time, before Mourinho kickstarted a melee that resulted in red cards for Galatasaray’s Kerem Demirbay and Baris Yilmaz and Fenerbahce’s Mert Yandas.

Mourinho clashed with Galatasaray boss Buruk, who dramatically fell to the ground after having his nose pinched by his rival.

READ: Liverpool top Premier League winners, forcing hamstrung Arsenal onto losers list



Post-match, Buruk said: “He pinched my nose from behind. There was a slight scratch.

“Of course, it wasn’t a very nice or elegant thing to do. We expect managers to behave more appropriately in such situations. I won’t exaggerate this issue, but it wasn’t a classy move.”

Galatasaray vice-president Metin Ozturk added: “Our manager Okan and Mourinho congratulated the referees.

“After that, while Okan was continuing, Mourinho first verbally and then physically attacked him. Where else in the world can he do this? What does he think of Turkey? I believe that Fenerbahce’s management will impose the necessary sanction before the federation does.”

Now, a report from A Bola claims Mourinho faces ‘heavy punishment’ and could receive a maximum ‘ban’ of ten matches.

PREMIER LEAGUE FEATURES ON F365…

👉 Van Nistelrooy still clear favourite, but might this season’s Sack Race already be run?

👉 Liverpool have four (and Arsenal none) in Premier League XI of the season

👉 Premier League prize money calculated after latest TV games announcement

The report explains:

‘Depending on the disciplinary criteria applied, the Portuguese coach could be suspended for up to 10 games following the incident, which generated controversy and even led to calls for his resignation from fans. ‘If the Special One’s gesture is considered an “attack”, Article 44 of the Turkish Football Disciplinary Regulations determines a punishment of between 5 and 10 games of suspension. ‘If the nose-grabbing of the opposing coach is seen from the perspective of “unsportsmanlike behavior”, the penalty will be less severe, ranging from 1 to 3 match suspension.’

Presenter Jim White and ex-Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan have disagreed on whether Mourinho’s conduct hampers his job prospects.

“You have to lose with dignity. And he never does,” White said on talkSPORT.

“You don’t need to get physical, do you? On the pitch, and what might have happened if a few of those Galatasaray fans had come over the top last night in Turkey – then you’ve got a major incident.”

Jordan disagreed, though. He argued that Mourinho’s personality is a positive: “I would (employ him). I’d like to think he’d behave better.

“I think the manager’s reaction, the manager that was on the end of Mourinho tweaking his nose, falling on the floor is pathetic.

“The alternative is he stands up to Mourinho and pushes him back and then you have a bigger incident. Is that preferable?

“Mourinho shouldn’t do it, but with these characters, and he’s a character, no doubt about it. Whether you like him or you don’t like him, with these personalities, they are unique people, and they do things in a very different way to what most people would think is acceptable. And that has good and bad attached to it.”