Ferdinand accused of ‘bias’ over ‘mad’ Man Utd prediction as pundit makes Ten Hag sack claim

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand butted heads with fellow pundit Jermaine Jenas when discussing the Premier League top-four race.

The Red Devils have endured a rough start to the season and there have not been many positives they can take from the campaign up to now.

Having been prematurely knocked out of the Champions League and Carabao Cup, Man Utd are also falling behind their rivals in the race for the top four but they earned a vital win on Boxing Day as they came back from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 at Old Trafford.

Man Utd are now six points adrift of fourth-placed Man City, who have played a game fewer. Erik ten Hag’s side can boost their Champions League hopes further with a win at Nottm Forest on Saturday.

Ahead of this game, Ten Hag is the second-favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

During TNT Sports’ coverage of Luton Town vs Chelsea, Jenas and Ferdinand made their Premier League top-four predictions.

Jenas reckons Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa will end up occupying the top-four places, while former club Tottenham were picked out as dark horses.

The pundit’s decision to ignore Man Utd appeared to irritate Ferdinand, who reckons Ten Hag’s side will end up in the top four.

“Who said sneak in? I think Manchester United will be there [top four],” Ferdinand said on TNT Sports.

“I don’t think they [INEOS] will have any bearing on it at the moment because they’re not going to have a bearing on this next transfer window, they are going to be observers looking and seeing what’s going on and the big challenges behind the scenes they can then change.

“But I think Manchester United have had one of the most injury-ravaged teams this season, come January a lot of those players will be back and I think they will have a big impact on this team.

“Manchester United are still in touch, and with a bigger squad back playing, getting results they’ll hopefully be back in the top four.”

Jenas replied: “Do you believe this? Do you honestly believe what you’re saying?” In response, Ferdinand fired back: “Yeah, why are you questioning me?”

To which, Jenas added: “Because I remember you having a meltdown at Fulham. Mine was a legitimate one. I just don’t think I had a bias nature with mine.”

Ferdinand then – referencing Jenas’ brief loan spell at Aston Villa in 2011 – responded: “Oh, did you play for Villa did you?”

Hinting United’s rivals will be happy if they do not sack Ten Hag, Jenas continued: “I think the United shout is a mad one. You have had a meltdown about them all year. That would be unreal. (Erik) ten Hag stays in his seat, everyone’s happy.”