Ferdinand admits Man Utd are in ‘crisis’ as pundit makes major Ten Hag sack claim – ‘this is a big one’

Club legend Rio Ferdinand admitted Manchester United are in “crisis” ahead of Saturday’s Premier League game against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Erik ten Hag is under huge pressure as Man Utd have lost 3-0 in consecutive matches against Manchester City and Newcastle United.

They have now exited the Carabao Cup, in danger of being knocked out of the Champions League and eighth in the Premier League.

Man Utd face Fulham in the opening game of this matchday week on Saturday afternoon and this is a match they cannot afford to lose.

Ferdinand thinks Ten Hag – who could soon be dismissed by Man Utd club chiefs – has “big questions to answer right now”.

“In times like this where it’s a crisis – I believe this is a crisis right now – it’s not about performance, it’s about getting three points on the board,” Ferdinand said via TNT Sports.

“That’s what matters. You can’t play well and get beaten and expect people to get behind you. You need to get the results, and the performances further down the road.”

He added: “This is the first time in his tenure, Erik ten Hag, that he’s being questioned. It’s the first week I think people are really questioning him.

“I think the club and everything else has been questioning his tenure here, which has been difficult, but him personally, all eyeballs are on him. What are you going to do right now?

“Are you going to change the tide? He’s got big questions to answer right now.”

Former England international Jermaine Jenas meanwhile thinks it will be “hard for Ten Hag to keep his job” if Man Utd lose to Fulham.

“This is a big one for Ten Hag, a big one for Man United – can their players stand up? I think that is the big question here,” Jenas said on TNT Sports.

“They’ve got some very good individuals on this pitch, but they’re going to be coming up against a team, a very good team with some little sparkles of quality within their players like Willian and [Joao] Palhinha at the back. They know how to get the job done here at Craven Cottage.

“So the story today is all about those Manchester United players, can they relive the glory days or call on some moments where Sir Alex Ferguson was able to galvanise a group and get them out there to get a big win?

“Has Erik ten Hag got that in the locker? I think the question’s out. It feels like his job is on the line. So it’s a big one for him today. I think it’s going to be hard for him to keep his job if he loses today. I don’t think he’s got much of an argument.”

