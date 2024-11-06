Rio Ferdinand is “excited” about Ruben Amorim’s move to Manchester United and he suspects Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will be “scared”.

Last week, Amorim was named Man Utd’s new head coach as co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment made the 39-year-old their top target after they sacked Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman was fortunate to keep his job at the end of last season as Man Utd finished eighth in the Premier League. He stayed on after helping his side win the FA Cup.

The Red Devils were linked with several potential replacements in the summer, but Ten Hag penned a contract extension until 2026.

Despite this, Ten Hag needed a strong start to this season, but he was dismissed after Man Utd’s disappointing 2-1 loss at West Ham. He left after his side won just three of their opening nine Premier League games and drew their first three Europa League group games.

Before Man Utd sacked Ten Hag, several managers were mentioned as possible replacements, but it quickly became clear that Amorim was their preferred replacement.

Amorim was linked with Liverpool and West Ham in the summer as he’s done a brilliant job with Sporting Lisbon. He has helped them win the Primeira Liga twice since 2020 and they have won their first ten league matches this season.

READ: Ruben Amorim Judgement Day upstaged by Man City being utter toss



The talented coach will officially join Man Utd on November 11 and his penultimate match as Sporting Lisbon boss was against Man City in the Champions League group stages on Tuesday night.

Viktor Gyokeres – who has moved way clear as the top scorer in 2024 – scored a hat-trick as Sporting Lisbon battled back from behind to beat Man City 4-1.

Speaking post-match, Ferdinand highlighted four “important elements” that Amorim could “bring” with him to Man Utd as Guardiola “will be scared”.

“I was excited by the change in dynamics of his team in the second half, how aggressive and dynamic there were, they showed fight and resilience,” Ferdinand said on TNT Sports.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Owen names Man Utd star who won’t play under Amorim as he predicts starting XI

👉 Man Utd insider reveals player Ruben Amorim will ‘definitely’ attempt to buy

👉 Man Utd: £1.8m PL star ‘100%’ better than one of Ratcliffe’s signings – ‘he doesn’t do stupid things’

“They are important elements you want him to bring, we are lacking that at Man Utd so I am really excited.

“I’d like to be in the WhatsApp group of the current [Man Utd] team, if they didn’t watch that they are lunatics. The conversations between those guys now, wow.

“I am sitting there as a player asking why he isn’t coming in tomorrow. I want him now. I don’t want to get carried away but I want some good times back. It’s been far too negative and depressing in recent years.

“You want a bit of sunshine and hopefully that man can bring that. But it’s going to take some time it is not an overnight job, but Pep will be scared.”

Despite this, Amorim admits Guardiola is “so much better” than him at the moment.

“He’s so much better than me at the moment,” Amorim said regarding Guardiola. “But I believe a lot in my new club. We will start from a low level, and we will improve the team, the club.”

He added: “When I’m at the next club, the approach will have to be different. Not much is taken from here because we will have to play differently in the future.

“Both are historic clubs. It will certainly be a different game.”