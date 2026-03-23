Rio Ferdinand has explained how the absence of “best in the world” David Raya highlighted a “big issue” for Arsenal in their Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

Kepa Arrizabalaga retained his spot in the Gunners’ starting XI having played in the previous rounds but made a costly mistake (he normally does in cup finals) which was pounced upon by Nico O’Reilly, before the academy graduate scored a second goal to secure the trophy for City and deny Arsenal the quadruple.

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Mikel Arteta defended his decision to select Kepa over David Raya, who’s been outstanding again for Arsenal this season; a key cog both in the Premier League and Champions League.

But Ferdinand believes Arteta will be regretting his “sentimental” decision as he claims the “big issue” for Arsenal wasn’t Kepa’s mistake but his relative lack of ability to play through or over the Manchester City press.

“We can talk about Kepa’s mistake but those can happen in any game,” Manchester United and England legend Ferdinand said on his podcast.

“But more than anything he was the big issue in terms of Arsenal getting through the press.

“I think right now David Raya is the best goalkeeper in world football and if he plays, his distribution would have been a big, big factor in that game.

“He would have played over Man City’s press, he would have played through at times, he would have taken risks and would have been able to put an element of doubt into City’s press.

“Giving an opposition that kind of mindset makes them less convinced sometimes and gives them less conviction when they’re trying to carry out Pep’s tactical approach.

“Arsenal didn’t deal with that bit of pressure one bit.”

“I think Mikel Arteta will look back and think he was too sentimental.

“I know he’s played in the previous rounds but I don’t agree with it. Man City could afford to because they’ve won enough trophies recently but Arsenal are trying to build a winning culture.

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“This was a big moment, the first trophy on offer in the season and he’s let it slip through his fingers.

“The mistake was bad but tactically it was obvious to see that David Raya would have been a mark-up because of his ability with his feet.

“We can talk about how good Raya is at shot-stopping and claiming crosses but his bravery on the ball has been sensational this year and that would have altered Man City’s tactics.

“Arsenal have been a confident back-four and Raya makes it a confident back-five. The frailties at the back given Kepa’s mistake and his inability to play out was glaring to see.”