Rio Ferdinand has urged Arsenal to sign former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema as a short-term fix for their attacking problems, while Ally McCoist tipped the Gunners to make a more conspicuous move.

After a penalty shootout defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup followed another loss in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle, questions have been raised over Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, with their lack of attacking oomph in the absence of Bukayo Saka coming under particular scrutiny.

Concerns were eased on Wednesday as they came from behind to win the North London derby and earn a vital three points in their bid to stay in touching distance of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, but ahead of the victory McCoist and Ferdinand were discussing who they think Arsenal should sign in January to keep pace with Arne Slot’s side.

“They need a goalscorer, it’s simple,” McCoist said on TNT Sports.

“You look at Havertz, the little bit of the stick he’s receiving is a little bit harsh because he’s not an out-and-out goalscorer.

“I think Havertz is one of those players who would score as many goals coming off the left, or as a No.10, as he would as a No.9.

“It’s not rocket science, the chances that Arsenal are creating, a proper out-and-out, six-yard box predator will score goals.

“I’d go and get Osimhen. He’s still been scoring goals in Türkiye, his form is not what it was 18 months ago with Napoli but I think he can get there again.”

But Ferdinand then came from left field to suggest Arsenal should instead sign Benzema – who currently plays for Saudi Pro League Al Ittihad – on loan for the second half of the season.

Ferdinand said: “I’d go and get Benzema.

“I’d say give me a six-month loan, have that.”

Arsenal have been linked with a host of strikers with Gabriel Jesus’ ACL injury focusing their minds in the winter window.

A move for Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic is ‘unlikely’ while long-term target Benjamin Sesko is also thought to be unavailable, with RB Leipzig unwilling to see him leave in the middle of the season.

Asked if the injury to Jesus meant signing a new forward had moved up his list of priorities this month, Arsenal boss Arteta said ahead of the win over Spurs: “My answer doesn’t change

“My answer remains the same. We are actively looking in the market to improve the squad and that has been since day one.

“We would be naive not to do that because it is an opportunity, always, to evolve the team and improve the squad – and especially with the circumstances that we have. So yes, we are looking and we are trying – and let’s see what we are able to do.

“When you have to recruit a player there are three parties and you have to agree to that. And we have our limitations as well, like any other club.

“So, we can do what we can do and we plan our squad, and we have our limits to do what we want to do – and that’s it.

“The fact that I love, a lot, our players doesn’t mean that we cannot think about improving and not that we are stubborn.

“We all want the same, use every opportunity to improve the squad daily and, when the market comes in, if we can do that to make sure [we have] the best resources and the best capacity to compete in the manner that we want.”