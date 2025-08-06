Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has backed one current Red Devils star to be “like a new signing” during the 2025/26 campaign.

Most of Man Utd‘s squad have a point to prove after the Premier League giants endured an embarrassing season in 2024/25, finishing 15th and failing to win a trophy.

United’s disastrous season left most of Ruben Amorim’s squad at risk of being offloaded during this summer’s window, but their poor form and the club’s blatant desperation to sell have resulted in limited exits.

To date, Marcus Rashford is the only member of Man Utd’s so-called bomb squad to leave as Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho remain contracted to the Red Devils.

Other United players have also been linked with moves elsewhere, though it is hoped that some will return to form under head coach Amorim after he’s had a full summer to implement his system.

Amorim and club chiefs will be desperate for former Chelsea star Mason Mount to come good after injuries derailed his first two seasons at Old Trafford.

Mount showed signs of promise in the final few weeks of last season and Ferdinand has backed him to be “like a new signing” this season because “he has” three things.

“I saw him out in Chicago and one of the things I said to him was, ‘How are you feeling?” Ferdinand told talkSPORT.

“Because he’s been robbed of any minutes really for injury. It’s been really really disappointing to see.

“Being injured and in the shadows, I never had that at a new club. That is so depressing. It can take your soul away at times.

“I’m sure he’s been in some dark moments. He will be like a new signing. I think this is no surprise.

“Whenever he’s been fit in his career he’s played, at Chelsea especially. Managers have played him when they won the Champions League.

“He was one of the most important players. He has the quality. He has the work ethic. He has the legs.

“He has the ability to be a really really good top player. I just hope he gets the time to play minutes to show himself.”

Amorim has also backed Mount to kick on in the coming months as he “does everything 100%”.

“Yeah [Mount will carry this form],” Amorim said.

“Because he does everything 100%, every training, every game, he’s always the same player.

“That is the only thing for you to maintain the consistency. He works a lot.”