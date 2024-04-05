Ferdinand blasts two Man Utd ‘leaders’ after failure to ‘identify’ Palmer causes Chelsea winner

Rio Ferdinand singled out Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire for their role in Chelsea’s winning goal against Manchester United.

Chelsea struck in the 100th and 101st minute to complete a dramatic 4-3 comeback win over Erik ten Hag’s men at Stamford Bridge.

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand blasts Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes

Going into the match, we were expecting a night off from doing 16 Conclusions but the two laughing stocks of the Premier League gave us one of the games of the season, so it would have been rude not to. You can read them right here. After this, though.

Cole Palmer scored a hat-trick to carry Chelsea once again, with two of his goals coming from the penalty spot.

His second was a 100th-minute equaliser and astoundingly, he scored a minute later to hand the Blues all three points.

The winner came from a corner, with the ex-Manchester City star finding himself in acres on the edge of the box. His shot deflected off Scott McTominay and past Andre Onana to cause mayhem at the Bridge.

Former United defender Ferdinand was far from impressed with the defending and believes captain Fernandes and ex-skipper Maguire should have shown their apparent leadership qualities to ensure Palmer did not have the time and space to shoot at goal.

“It happens to all players, [to] the best players,” Ferdinand told TNT Sports. “But, then you need someone in your team that has a clear head, that points and shouts and drags people about to get out to him (Palmer).”

“You know what you do in that situation? You look, at a corner, a set piece, at that moment in the last stage of the game, who’s their best at heading the ball? Get him.

“Harry Maguire’s in there you’ve got Bruno, they’re leaders, they’re big characters, big experienced players. You need to find someone to do that.

“He (Palmer), can’t be getting in that space at that stage of the game after scoring two and, for most parts of the game, being the most dominant Chelsea player on the pitch. You’ve got to identify that.”

Ten Hag: Man Utd ‘dominated’ Chelsea

As he often does, Ten Hag came out with some delusion after the result.

“We started poor, making individual errors,” the Manchester United manager said. “But I had the feeling we were dominating and we fought ourselves back.

“We were in a winning poison with very good football and scoring great goals. Then in stoppage time, we didn’t bring the win over the line.

“You have to do your job, you have to make the right decisions, and we didn’t react quick enough to avoid this situation.

“We dominated the game, especially our wide players were a danger: Garnacho, Antony.

“We have to make better decisions. You saw how we score from counters. We can be such a massive threat and we’ve seen again today an example.

“But we have to read when to keep the ball, especially when you are winning. Keep the ball, pass and move and switch the play instead of giving it way.”

