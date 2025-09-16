Rio Ferdinand has revealed whether he'd rather have Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe

Rio Ferdinand has revealed whether he’d rather have Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe with the Manchester City star “blitzing” teams like he did Manchester United.

Haaland had his joint-best club performance of the season at the weekend. The City star scored a brace in a 3-0 victory over rivals United.

It’s the second time this season that the Norwegian has bagged twice in a club game, first doing it on the opening day of the season against Wolves.

Between those two games, one of the deadliest performances of Haaland’s career came, as he netted five goals and assisted twice in Norway’s 11-1 victory over Moldova in World Cup qualification.

That was a few days prior to the United game, meaning Haaland has seven goals in his last two outings.

Former United man Ferdinand praised the form of the Norwegian as he made a choice between him and Real Madrid superstar Mbappe.

He said on Rio Ferdinand Presents: “Sometimes you’ve got to hold your hands up. Erling Haaland has got 15 goals in his last 10 games. So it ain’t like this is an isolated situation against Man Utd.

“15 in 10 for club and country. 50 home Premier League goals. It’s not a mess about.

“So as much as I’m sitting there critiquing the Man Utd defenders, the geezer is blitzing teams week in, week out at home in the Premier League for Manchester City.

“[But] I’d take Kylian before Haaland.”

In club football this season, Haaland has five goals in four games, following three goals and an assist in four Club World Cup matches.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has four goals and one assist in four games so far this term, so the pair have very similar numbers for the season, though the Frenchman is coming off the back of a less effective Club World Cup, where he scored just once in three games.

Haaland and Mbappe will come up against each other in the Champions League on December 10. In three matches against each other so far in their careers, Haaland is the better goalscorer, with four strikes to Mbappe’s one.

