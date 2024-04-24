Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand does not think sacking Mauricio Pochettino is the answer for Chelsea after their heavy defeat at Arsenal.

The Gunners decimated the Blues at the Emirates on Tuesday evening, putting five past their London rivals with no reply.

Chelsea ‘need to buy experience’, not sack Pochettino – Ferdinand

To rub salt in Chelsea’s wounds, former player Kai Havertz scored two second-half goals as Pochettino’s reliance on the absent Cole Palmer was more notable than ever.

The young playmaker has been outstanding since joining from Manchester City last summer, scoring 20 goals in the Premier League for his new club.

Palmer has joined and made the team his own, stepping up when the vast majority of his team-mates have struggled.

It is an inexperienced Chelsea side full of players signed for too much money, on ridiculously lengthy contracts, and on higher wages than they are worth.

The lack of experience throughout Pochettino’s squad is a major reason for their failings under the former Tottenham boss, according to Ferdinand.

The ex-England defender does not think sacking Pochettino – who is the fourth-favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked – is the answer but he does say he is “really interested to see” what Blues co-owner Todd Boehly does in regards to his manager’s future at the end of 2023/24.

“What I would say is that if you have spent a billion pounds on potential then you can’t sack the manager,” Ferdinand told TNT Sports.

“I’m really interested to see how this summer goes in terms of the management situation.

“Mauricio Pochettino, when he gets an appraisal done at the end of the season, that will be one of the first things he says…

“What do you expect? ‘I have got one of the youngest squads around. I have invested in lots of potential. No real end product all over park.’

“We were saying before, where is the experience when there is a rocky moment in the game? Where are the people and the characters that are going to drag the young players along? The main one was on the bench was Thiago Silva but he is 38 years old.

“They need to buy experience.”

Arsenal’s victory put them four points ahead of reigning champions Man City and three above Liverpool, with a much better goal difference than both.

Pep Guardiola’s side have two games in hand and face Brighton at the Amex on Thursday.

Meanwhile, another embarrassing defeat for Chelsea leaves them ninth in the table with six games remaining.

They are 13 points behind Spurs in fifth and have now conceded 57 goals in the Premier League this season. Out of all the teams 14th or higher, only Bournemouth and West Ham have let in more.

