Ferdinand drops Arsenal vs Liverpool prediction amid ‘turned tide’ with Arteta’s side ‘decimated’

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has made his prediction for this weekend’s match between Arsenal and Liverpool at The Emirates.

The game of the weekend in the Premier League takes place at The Emirates as Arsenal host title rivals Liverpool.

Arne Slot‘s side have made a sensational start to the 2024/24 campaign, winning seven of their first eight Premier League games as they are one point clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

Arsenal meanwhile have stuttered as they have dropped points against Brighton, Man City and AFC Bournemouth.

The Gunners had a man sent off in each of these games and last time out, they were beaten 2-0 by Bournemouth.

Mikel Arteta’s side are impacted by injuries at the moment, but they have reportedly been provided a boost regarding the availability of Bukayo Saka.

However, Ferdinand has explained why Liverpool are the “favourites” to win this weekend.

“I think on form, momentum, I would say 100 per cent Liverpool. I think they’re the team you look at and think they’re in a better position,” Ferdinand said on TNT Sport.

“In terms of injuries, Arsenal seem decimated in that sense and they haven’t got the momentum at the moment. So, they’re not firing on all cylinders, they’re not the Arsenal of last season at the moment.

“I think the tide has turned a bit right now. We’re only a few games into the season but right now, here, I’d say Liverpool would be the favourite.”

Ex-Liverpool forward Emile Heskey thinks his former club have been given a “huge positive” in their favour before this weekend’s match.

“Playing against Arsenal without William Saliba in their defence will be a huge positive for Liverpool,” Heskey said.

“Everyone’s been talking about the partnership with him and Gabriel, and rightly so as they’ve been fantastic. But, with one gone, what will that look like?

“Liverpool will attack the game more and go into the match with more aggression knowing Saliba won’t be there, and Arsenal might feel slightly less comfortable without him on the pitch. Michael Owen was that kind of player for us, having him on the pitch made us all feel better and more confident.

“If Liverpool come away with a win and increase their gap to Arsenal by seven points, it’ll be huge.

“It would put a serious dent in Arsenal’s title hopes and put pressure on them in the dressing room and the camaraderie.

“It’ll be a challenge for Mikel Arteta if that happens because it’s a real challenge for the manager, you need to pick them back up again. Psychologically it’d be a massive advantage for Liverpool.”