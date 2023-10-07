Ferdinand hails Postecoglou ‘belief’ as Tottenham can ‘grind out results’ like never before

Rio Ferdinand has hailed the “belief” that Tottenham have under Ange Postecoglou, as he feels had they gone down to 10 men last year they “would lose that game”.

It’s been quite the turnaround for Spurs from the end of last season to now. Indeed, that three people took charge of the club in the second half of last season speaks volumes of their lack of quality, and they eventually finished eighth in the Premier League.

After beating Luton away from home, they’ve gone top of the league for now. Tottenham are still yet to lose a game in the league this season, having won six games and drawn two.

Some of those performances have been huge: a 2-0 win over Manchester United, a 5-2 drubbing of Burnley and a 2-1 victory over Liverpool – though shrouded in VAR controversy.

But the win against Luton showed a different side, that former Premier League defender Ferdinand feels highlights the growth under new boss Postecoglou.

Indeed, they were a man down for half of the game but still managed to score and hold onto the win beyond that point, and Ferdinand feels that’s something that wouldn’t have happened before.

“A huge result for that Spurs dressing room,” he said on TNT Sports.

“Previously there has been a softness; a weak underbelly. Last year had they come here and gone down to ten men, they would lose that game.

“Ange Postecoglou has implemented a confidence, belief and steel to this side. They have shown that they can grind out results today.”

Of course, that was against Luton, a newly-promoted side teetering on the edge of the relegation places, but it shows a step in the right direction for Spurs, who should be instilled with a belief that they can win games from anywhere.

If they can implement that against the bigger sides and continue to find ways to win from any situation, they’ll continue to be a dangerous outfit, and their status as one of the top teams in the league will remain throughout the campaign.

READ MORE: Luton 0-1 Tottenham: 10-man Spurs overcome challenge in gutsy performance to go top