Rio Ferdinand insists Victor Osimhen would “100% come to Manchester United” if the Red Devils pushed for his signing.

Osimhen has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford and the Premier League in general but signed a four-year deal with Galatasaray in the summer, making his loan move from Napoli permanent for £65m.

He’s scored 49 goals in 57 games for the Turkish giants and has scored an abundance of goals wherever he’s been, in stark contrast to the goal-shy strikers at Manchester United in the last few years.

Well aware of the quality of their asset, Galatasaray have slapped a €14om (£121m) price tag on Osimhen, which is surely beyond the reach of United, who signed Benjamin Sesko in the summer for £74m.

But in conversation with Asamoah Gyan on the Rio Ferdinand Presents YouTube channel, Ferdinand insisted that Osimhen would jump at the chance to play for United if they offered him the chance.

“Victor Osimhen, he loves scoring goals, he plays with his heart, and gives everything. I’m surprised big clubs didn’t go for him in this transfer window. Hopefully, I’m feeling Manchester United too, only if he wants to come because of their history and everything,” Gyan said.

Ferdinand then responded, “Osimhen will come to United, if United offer to take Osimhen, he would go, 100%.”

“That is the type of striker we need right now, we have Mbeumo on the side doing what he needs to do,” Gyan then added in conclusion.

Reports have suggested that caretaker boss Michael Carrick looked set to have to make do with what he already has available to him in the United squad, but it was claimed on Thursday that Director of Football Jason Wilcox is prepared to sign a new left winger to bolster his options.

Amorim’s 3-4-3 system with inverted wide players means the current squad is short of out-and-out wingers.

Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo are the only natural wide forwards in the squad and are both right-sided, with the lack of options on the left seen as a ‘major problem’ by Carrick, according to Football Insider.

Matheus Cunha started on the left wing during Man United’s 2-1 defeat to Brighton in the FA Cup, but is not seen as a long-term option in that position.

Amorim held talks with Antoine Semenyo at the end of last month before he decided to join Manchester City in a £65m deal, and although the United chiefs aren’t willing to spend that money on an alternative, a short-term deal is now on the cards.

