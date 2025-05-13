Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand suspects one Arsenal star could “get itchy feet” and “look” for a transfer if their situation doesn’t improve.

The Gunners have endured a disappointing season as their performances in the Premier League have declined, with Liverpool given a free run at their 20th title.

Arsenal are likely to finish second in the Premier League for a third consecutive season as part of another trophyless season as they have also fallen short in the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Head coach Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have a huge job on their hands this summer as they need at least two or three statement signings to make a vital forward step to winning the Premier League and/or Champions League.

Arteta and his side have come under intense scrutiny this season and this has led to speculation surrounding the futures of key players, with Jamie Carragher backing Arsenal’s “best player”, Declan Rice, to pursue a surprise exit.

Ferdinand agrees with Carragher and explained why the Arsenal standout “might start looking” for a transfer.

“I think Declan is a bit of a throwback. There’s a difference to him,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube.

“He would want to get the job done before he thought about going anywhere. I think he would be that type. I could be wrong but from knowing Declan, I think that’s where he would sit.

“If he goes another season without winning then maybe he might start looking.”

He added: “I’ve got to say this: if I went to Manchester United and I didn’t win something for three years at the beginning and other teams are maybe getting a bit further ahead of us, it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen and then Real Madrid or Barcelona came in for me… bro, I think I’m going, I’ve got to be honest.

“My thing was: I need to win. I’ve not come there for fame or for image or money.

“I’ve come here because Sir Alex Ferguson is here, the club is steeped in the history of winning and they’re a dominant force. I need that in my life.

“Declan hasn’t gone to Arsenal for money or fame. He’s gone there to try and improve himself and win.

“If you’re not doing that, I could see him maybe getting itchy feet at least, but I think it’s too early to say.”