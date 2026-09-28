Rio Ferdinand says what Man Utd ‘can’t be seen’ to be doing with JJ Gabriel

Rio Ferdinand knows that JJ Gabriel has a “crazy” talent but has told Manchester United would they “can’t be seen” to be doing with regard to the teenager.

Gabriel’s team informed United earlier this month that he wanted to leave the club and offers from the giants of European football have come rushing in.

After training with the first team last season and playing under Michael Carrick during pre-season, Gabriel – or at least his family – have been frustrated that the 15-year-old has not yet made his competitive debut.

While Ferdinand says he’s seen and heard great things, he doesn’t know the ins and outs of his desire to leave the club and is surprised that Manchester United isn’t enough for him.

“First and foremost, what a talent this kid is,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel. “It’s crazy.

“I don’t know where this kid’s ceiling is. I’ve seen him play, I’ve seen him train, I’ve listened to people who have coached him for a number of years and there’s no doubt this kid is going to the top.

“I think we need to understand the reasons why he wants to leave the club. It’s not a 15-year-old making this call on his own, his family may have their reasons why.

“Are they being impatient, are they thinking he should have got minutes already, were they promised stuff and now they’re disgruntled?

“I remember watching him in training and he was doing shooting drills with Bruno Fernandes. That’s the PFA Player of the Year and one of the best midfielders in the world.

“At 15-years-old that would have been enough for me. But maybe he’s got aspirations and wants to be playing already.”

Man Utd must stay strong

Manchester United still hold out false hope of keeping Gabriel, who can leave the club when he turns 16 on October 6, but Ferdinand insists his former club “can’t be seen to be weak”.

He added: “But Manchester United can’t be seen to be bullied by a 15-year-old, no matter how good he is. So whatever the outcome, Manchester United have to remain strong in this.

“There will be other kids using this as a reference point so you can’t be seen to be weak as a football club. But, I reiterate, I don’t know the full facts and I would love to.”