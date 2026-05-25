Rio Ferdinand has had his say on Man Utd's transfer priorities.

Rio Ferdinand has told former club Manchester United to sign the “wonderful, humble” Robert Lewandowski this summer, along with “two or three” players in one position.

Lewandowski is now a free agent having left Barcelona at the end of the season and has been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer.

The Poland international has scored an extraordinary 629 goals across a career which has seen him win 21 major trophies, chiefly at Bayern Munich before moving to Barcelona in the summer of 2022 and helping the Catalans to three La Liga titles.

At 37 he’s unlikely to have many seasons at the highest level left in him, but he managed 19 goals in all competitions this season and Ferdinand reckons he could have a key role to play at United; specifically in “teaching” young striker Benjamin Sesko.

Assessing United’s priorities ahead of the summer transfer window, Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “They’re talking about [Atalanta midfielder] Ederson who we should have signed two years ago. Good footballer.

“I think we’re going to have to buy two or three midfielders to cover that area and you need to bring in legs, they need to be mobile and players who can move.

“Lewandowski isn’t a bad shout either if they’re going to get another striker. If we brought him in, look at the experience he has, the amount of learning that Sesko will do…

“If you believe Sesko is the man for the next five years, the learning he could do behind Lewandowski who is a wonderful, humble human being. He would teach and show Sesko the way and get him playing.

“That would be a sensible signing even if the numbers might be crazy in terms of wages. If you’re trying to benefit the squad he would be a great presence.

“It’s going to be a big and interesting summer to see who Manchester United go for.”

Where will Lewandowski go?

Lewandowski was Barcelona’s highest earner, on a whopping €400,000 per week according to Capology, which makes the Saudi Pro League a likely destination, with both Al Hilal and Al Ittihad rumoured to be interested.

And MLS side Chicago Fire are also reported to be keen amid claims that they spoke to Lewandowski’s representatives before the turn of the year.