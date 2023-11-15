Ferdinand mocked as Southgate made ‘right call’ to leave ‘average’ Chelsea star out of England squad

Simon Jordan thinks Gareth Southgate was “right” to leave Chelsea star Raheem Sterling out of his latest England squad as he has been “average” of late.

Sterling struggled for Chelsea during his debut season in 2022/23 but he has been one of their best players during the early months of this campaign.

The attacker has grabbed four goals and an assist in 12 Premier League outings this term but he is yet to earn himself back in the England squad.

The 28-year-old has consistently been one of Southgate’s favourites but competition for places is rife within the England set-up and he has a fight on his hands if he is to force his way back into the squad.

Ex-Crystal Palace owner Jordan has defended Southgate’s decision to leave out Sterling, who has ‘been pretty bang-average for Chelsea’.

‘Curiously, and for reasons that quite frankly evade me, eyebrows have been raised over Raheem Sterling’s continued omission from the England squad,’ Jordan wrote in his column for The Daily Mail.

‘But why? He’s been pretty bang-average for Chelsea. OK, he’s had a few decent games in recent weeks but I haven’t seen a series of hugely impressive performances from him that mean he demands inclusion — oh yes, I forgot the dizzy heights of a couple of goals against odds-on relegation favourites Luton Town! Some may point to his display against Tottenham last week but he was fairly ordinary until Spurs went down to nine men and were all over the place.

‘And if he was included, who would miss out? Possibly his club team-mate Cole Palmer, someone who really has impressed in what is a pretty workmanlike Chelsea team. So if Southgate is picking on form, he’s made the right call.’

Rio Ferdinand thinks Sterling should have been included ahead of Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish but Jordan is ‘struggling to see the controversy’.

‘His output has regressed since those days and he now averages a goal every four games at Chelsea so I’m struggling to see the controversy here,’ Jordan continued.

‘There is no doubt he’s a good player but world class? Give me a break. Many felt he was England’s star man at Euro 2020 and no doubt his goal tally was a contributing factor to England’s success in that tournament, but let’s not get carried away here and rewrite history while advancing a wrongful case for his inclusion in an England squad.’

Jordan added: ‘So for Sterling acolytes like Rio Ferdinand, spinning the PR, let’s not waste time worrying about fringe players who may well be the past and focus on the future and this excellent group of players Southgate has selected.

This is an exciting time for England and worrying on those that are not deemed currently good enough by an England manager with plenty of credit in the bank is a fool’s errand.’

