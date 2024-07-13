Rio Ferdinand reckons Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri is currently the “most valuable player in football” ahead of the Euro 2024 final against England.

The Spanish became the first team to taste victory in six successive games at the finals on Tuesday evening when they beat France 2-1 to book their place in Sunday’s showdown with the Three Lions in Berlin.

Spain’s route to the final has been challenging – they have beaten Croatia, Italy, Albania, Georgia, Germany and France along the way, and should they add England’s scalp to their collection, they will have got the better of all the other European World Cup winners at a single tournament.

One of the main reasons for their success at the tounament has been Man City midfielder Rodri, who has helped dictate the tempo of their play, just like he does for Pep Guardiola’s side in club football.

Rodri rarely loses games at international or club level and former Manchester United defender Ferdinand reckons the Spaniard is “the most valuable player right now in football”.

Ferdinand told The Rest is Football podcast: “Rodri is the best conductor in the game. I actually think he’s the most valuable player right now in football.

MORE ON ENGLAND VS SPAIN FROM F365

👉 Two reasons England won’t beat Spain in Euro 2024 final are revealed as ‘hidden problem’ exists

👉 Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and Declan Rice snubbed in England vs Spain combined XI

👉 Spain are ‘scared to death’ of one England star amid claims Three Lions ‘cheated their way to the final’

“Rodri is just above everybody. He almost looks like the teacher on the pitch and everyone else are pupils, that’s how it feels to me. He’s got a real calm authority about him.”

England trio Phil Foden, John Stones and Kyle Walker play with Rodri for Man City and the Spain international is all too aware of the dangers his club team-mates can create.

“I know them well, I know the culture of English football perfectly,” Rodri said ahead of the Euro 2024 final.

“They have a very talented team, players who can unbalance and who can control all aspects of the game.

“They defend well, they can attack you, they are good at set pieces. We have to work on how to hurt them. We have our weapons, we are confident that we can beat them.”

Barcelona and Spain winger Lamine Yamal has been the standout youngster at the summer’s championship and Rodri has been incredibly impressed by his maturity for a teenager.

Rodri added: “I see a maturity in him that I don’t know if I’ve ever seen before, honestly. And I see potential, a player… I couldn’t tell you Lamine’s ceiling.

“We’ll know in a few years. In five or six years, we’ll see. In one or two years he’ll be one of the best in the world.

“But above all I see him as a very calm boy, eager to learn. And supportive. For people with that talent and those virtues, there are times when we see players who are good at something and stick to it.

“In Lamine I see a boy who wants to win collectively, to be supportive, to not think he’s better. And, with these tools, he has everything to be one of the best in the coming years.”