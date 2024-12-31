Pundit Rio Ferdinand has picked out one “brutal” reason why Ruben Amorim has struggled since replacing Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

Amorim took over at Man Utd last month and he’s endured a miserable start at Old Trafford while attempting to implement a new system.

Since their 2-1 comeback win against Man City, the Red Devils have lost four straight games across all competitions. Overall, they have lost six of Amorim’s eleven matches in charge.

On Monday night, Man Utd were dominated in a 2-0 loss against Newcastle United at Old Trafford and it’s fair to say that this scoreline flattered the host.

Ferdinand has subsequently explained why one “brutal issue” has perhaps impacted Amorim the most, while another factor has been a “huge disappointment”.

On his podcast, Ferdinand said: “He (Amorim) did stress in his comments after the game that he has had four training sessions with the team in six weeks.

“And when you’re looking for what are the reasons why there have been issues with the team and with the results in the time he has been there, I think that has to be a huge part.

“Any manager will tell you that you need time on the training pitch, if they want to put their philosophy into play, they want to create the confidence in the team, they want to make sure the triggers are done at the right time, then they need time on the pitch. He hasn’t had that, so there is a combination of problems.

“I think the inability to coach a team on the training pitch is contributing to the bad results, I think the profile of the players there do not fit what he wants to do, and he is finding that out in a brutal way. One of the reasons why is because he hasn’t been able train with these guys.”

He added: “We have seen with other teams and players with new managers come in with new ideas, some players become adaptable and can adapt to it.

“We are not seeing enough players in this team, if any, become adaptable to what he wants right now which is a huge disappointment.”

Following United’s 2-0 loss to Newcastle, they are 14th in the Premier League and only seven points clear of the bottom three. Amorim admitted post-match that they could be in a relegation battle.

“I think that it is a possibility. We have to be clear with our fans,” Amorim replied when asked if Man Utd could find themselves in a battle to avoid relegation.

He later added: “It is also my fault. The team is not improving.

“It is a little bit lost in this moment and it is a bit embarrassing to be Manchester United coach and lose a lot of games.

“I think people are tired of excuses at this club. This club needs a shock.”