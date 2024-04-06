Rio Ferdinand has revealed the main “concern” he has about Manchester United with pressure mounting on manager Erik ten Hag.

Under Ten Hag, Man Utd enjoyed a positive season in 2022/23 as they won the Carabao Cup and finished third in the Premier League but this campaign has been way more difficult.

“That concerns me…”

The Red Devils exited the Champions League and Carabao Cup prematurely while they have struggled in the Premier League.

Their 4-3 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals provided a much-needed boost but Ten Hag’s side have struggled since returning from the international break.

After Man Utd were fortunate to draw against Brentford, they suffered a last-gasp 4-3 defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Ahead of this Sunday’s home match against Liverpool, sixth-placed Man Utd are 12 points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa with two games in hand.

Ferdinand has explained why he is “concerned” about Man Utd despite this season’s injury woes.

“I think if you just look at the facts of the matter, are Manchester United any further forward than they were at the end of last season?” Ferdinand said on TNT Sports.

READ MORE: Mailbox.. Erik ten Hag to Liverpool? Mikel Arteta ‘cock up will cost Arsenal dear’ and ‘admirable’ Man Utd



“I was sitting there quite, ‘you know what, actually, I’m looking forward to this season’, but it hasn’t panned out like that at all. Yes, there’s been a lot of injuries. But we’re no closer to seeing what an Erik ten Hag team is now than we were day one of this season. And that concerns me a little bit.

“As I said, when we have spoken to him he has mentioned injuries and they have had a lot of injuries. Don’t get me wrong, but it’s unfortunate everyone has injuries and you’ve got to deal with it. And they just haven’t been able to deal with it as well as other teams.”

“I fear that may be enough…”

Stan Collymore meanwhile believes a win over Liverpool on Sunday and “some sort of European football” next season “may be enough” for Ten Hag to keep his job.

“If United do somehow beat their mortal enemies I fear that may be enough, along with some sort of European football, to keep Erik Ten Hag in his job next season,” Collymore told Caught Offside.

READ MORE: Leicester City stars reassigned due to FFP… Man Utd land £25m target, Newcastle solve defensive crisis



“Should that prove to be the case, it would conversely mean that as Liverpool look for a new manager, their bitter rivals are still stuck with one with seemingly little idea how to shape the modern Manchester United.”