Bukayo Saka had to go off injured against Crystal Palace on Saturday

Bukayo Saka is injured at the “perfect time” according to former Tottenham striker Les Ferdinand, and he may no longer be a right winger when he returns…

Saka left Selhurst Park on crutches after picking up a hamstring problem in the 5-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The England international has registered 15 goal contributions in 17 Premier League games this season and Mikel Arteta admitted after the game that he is “really worried” about the extent of the injury during their busiest time of the season.

But Ferdinand reckons his absence is a blessing in disguise as it allows him to rest over the Christmas period before kicking on in the new year.

“If there was a perfect time to get injured, it would be now,” Ferdinand told Sky Sports about Saka’s latest setback.

“If he was going to be out for any spell, it would be over this Christmas period.”

Arsenal face Ipswich, Brentford in Brighton in their next three Premier League games before an FA Cup clash with Manchester United.

Arteta’s side are then set for a north London derby showdown against Tottenham in mid-January and then host Unai Emery’s Aston Villa at the Emirates.

“You look at the games that they’ve got coming up, no Champions League, [it] gives [Saka] a bit of time to rest,” Ferdinand added.

“We talk about players playing loads of games, I think he hasn’t had a period where he’s been out for any length of time.

“I think if he’s out for a bit of time now, it’ll put them in good stead when it kicks in around January, February time.”

Manchester United hero Dwight Yorke reckons Saka has what it takes to evolve into a central striker when he returns from injury.

“I do believe Saka’s got the potential to play as a striker,” Yorke told sportslens.com.

“The reason I say that, is because I started off as a winger. A lot of the great strikers started their careers in the wide areas, Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo would be the best examples.

“Playing on the wing is a great place to develop some of the skills that all deadly strikers possess. The ability to beat players with skill, close control, pace – going either way.

“Thierry, Ronnie, myself, we all started out there and worked our way in. I could see something similar like that happening to him eventually. Saka will probably do another year, maybe 18 months on the right, and then he’ll find his way in there.”