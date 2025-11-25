Rio Ferdinand wants to know why Arne Slot is not under the same scrutiny as Ruben Amorim

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that the recent record of Arne Slot at Liverpool “reads like” Ruben Amorim at Manchester United, as he wants to see the Reds boss “rinsed” like Amorim was.

The Reds have had a very poor last couple of months. They went on a four-game Premier League losing streak, as well as losing to Galatasaray in the Champions League and being dumped out of the League Cup by Crystal Palace.

After picking up their sixth Premier League win of the season, they’ve since lost twice more. After faltering at the back end of last season – when they’d already won the league – their record in the last 30 games is not great.

Discussing Liverpool’s shortfalls on his YouTube channel, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand suggested Slot should be under the same scrutiny that United boss Amorim was when he arrived and began in poor form.

Ferdinand said: “You look at these stats. Since the Paris Saint-Germain loss in March – that’s 30 games – 13 wins, 14 defeats. This reads like Amorim. This reads like Amorim when he was struggling. Win rate of 43 per cent.

“They had Amorim straight away, getting rinsed, under pressure when he wasn’t winning a few games. I’d like to see the same energy for Arne Slot right now, please.

“It’s the worst start they’ve had to a season since Brendan Rodgers was sacked, by the way.”

It is not as if Slot is not facing scrutiny at the moment. His side won the league last term and are currently 12th in the division and 11 points short of leaders Arsenal.

Fans and media alike of course feel the Dutchman should have his squad in a better place. However, having won the league last term, he has credit in the bank, which was also aided by the fact he led them to five wins on the spin to start the season.

If the poor run continues – after back-to-back 3-0 losses against Manchester City and then Nottingham Forest – then Slot may not only be under scrutiny but face the sack.

A Champions League game against PSV Eindhoven should not be the sternest task, and the Reds then face 17th-placed West Ham in the Premier League, giving them a couple of chances at getting back into form.

Should the result of those games not be positive, things will not look great for Slot.

