Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has made a prediction for the 2025/26 Premier League title race as he has already written off Arsenal.

The 2024/25 Premier League title race was one-sided as Liverpool won the league at a canter with four games of the season remaining.

The Reds massively surpassed expectations during Arne Slot’s first season since replacing beloved former boss Jurgen Klopp as they capitalised on Arsenal‘s and Manchester City’s struggles.

Injuries hampered the Gunners as they were without several key players for most of the season, while they were also punished for failing to sign a new striker.

Man City, meanwhile, suffered a massive fall from grace in the absence of Rodri, with the Ballon d’Or winner’s serious injury leaving Pep Guardiola’s spent squad exposed.

These factors contributed to Liverpool having a free run at the title and they look to be heading into next season with an even better squad, with this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe signing Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi.

Man City have also added to their squad, while Arsenal are on the brink of making three/four signings.

Despite this, Ferdinand has written off Arsenal, with his verdict based on them “crying out” for a striker and winger, even though they are likely to strengthen in these areas before the window closes.

“It’s only going to be between Liverpool and Man City next season,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“Arsenal might kick up a fuss for a couple of months – six months maybe – [but nothing more].

“Arsenal’s signings right now look likely to be Norgaard, who is 31 years old, Kepa, who was a reserve keeper at Chelsea, and Martin Zubimendi, but the entire fan base is crying out for a centre forward or a left winger.”

Ferdinand has also reserved praise for Liverpool as their “vision” is “clear” at the moment.

“I think what’s not being talked about enough is Liverpool’s ability to go and get a player that City were after, Bayern Munich were after and reportedly Real Madrid were also after. And Liverpool have come out on top in that,” Ferdinand added.

“I can see it so clearly at the club right now, I can see their whole process and their vision – it’s so clear – and as a player, that’s what you want when you walk into the club and they’re pitching the project to you.

“I can imagine Wirtz coming out of that meeting with Slot and saying ‘don’t take any calls from any of those other clubs, I’m going here’.”