Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged Alejandro Garnacho to leave the Premier League giants and join Serie A giants Napoli.

Garnacho was earmarked as a big star for the future as he progressed through the ranks at Man Utd, but he has been criticised for his poor performances this season.

The winger has arguably been negatively impacted by the appointment of Ruben Amorim as he is not suited to the head coach’s preferred system.

The 20-year-old was ineffective in Sunday’s Manchester derby against Man City as he has struggled in the No.10 role.

Garnacho was heavily linked with an exit in January after it emerged that the Red Devils need to offload valuable assets to raise transfer funds with them second in our Premier League net spend table.

The Argentina international remains one of Man Utd’s most valuable assets and was linked with Napoli in January as they looked to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who joined PSG in January’s second-most expensive deal.

Ferdinand has admitted that he would “advise” Garnacho to leave Man Utd if he was guiding his career, with the main reason for this stance being Amorim’s “system”.

“If I am advising Garnacho, I say I wanna go to Napoli,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“If we didn’t have Amorim as the manager, if we had a manager who played with wingers, then I’m not selling Garnacho – no chance, I’m keeping him here.

“I love him, he might not be in his best form right now, but I love Garnacho. He’s got a confidence and an arrogance about him that he wants to be the best.

“He might not be going through that spell now, it happens to all young players … but the system that the manager plays does not suit him.

“So if I’m him, or an advisor on his team, I’m saying ‘guys, thank you, but I wanna go now’.

“And if I’m his advisor, I want him in an environment that’s going to get the best out of him. If I’m him, I’d get out of there, because I think the system is only going to hold him back.”

Last week, Amorim hit out at Garnacho and two Man Utd teammates who lack “quality”.

“I think they need to spend more time in that position because we didn’t have a lot of games like Nottingham, like just attacking. We have to spend more time there,” Amorim said.

“And also in that moment, if you look at Rasmus (Hojlund) and Josh (Zirkzee) and Garna (Alejandro Garnacho) they want this, they try to shoot – especially Garna.

“They want it really bad, but we are not doing the things with the quality that they should do. So sometimes it’s hard to explain because we have the situations, everybody knows where Garna wants to put the ball, but something is missing and maybe it’s just the moment of the players.”