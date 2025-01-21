Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand has declared that he wants to see the Red Devils sell three players before the end of the transfer window.

The Red Devils are set to see a few of their players leave in January if current transfer rumours are to be believed with Marcus Rashford, Tyrell Malacia, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony all linked to moves away from Old Trafford.

Man Utd need to raise funds if they are to buy any new players in the winter market and Ruben Amorim is identifying players who don’t fit his system or style of play.

Antony is on the verge of joining Real Betis on loan from Man Utd, while Napoli have made two bids to sign Garnacho, Rashford has interest from Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Marseille and Monaco, while Malacia could also depart.

When asked about the futures of Rashford, Malacia and Antony, Ferdinand replied on his YouTube channel: “I think Antony is going. Someone told me he was going to Real Betis or somewhere like that.

“Get them out man! Sorry, I’m just being honest. The more those guys are around… there’s just bad noise.

“They all want to go, they’re all happy to go, so get them out and start afresh. If there’s players around who are unsettled and not happy and it’s not going to plan, it’s like a cancerous, bad energy and it spreads around the changing room.

“It makes things morbid and depressing. It would have been alright if the team was flying because those players just get left behind, but it’s especially bad when you’re not winning.”

Amorim labelled his squad ‘maybe the worst team in the history’ of Man Utd after they lost 3-1 to Brighton on Sunday with the Portuguese head coach earning some praise and grumbles over his statement.

Former Everton star Leon Osman insists that players probably don’t want to hear that from their manager despite Amorim being “right on the mark”.

Osman said: “It’s a really bold statement to say they are the worst ever. I personally wouldn’t enjoy being called out like this.

“It would probably fire me up – which is probably the intent – but no one wants to be known as the worst team ever. It’s probably an honest and right on the mark statement.”

The Red Devils are currently 13th in the Premier League table after their defeat to Brighton and now face Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday before heading to Fulham on Sunday.